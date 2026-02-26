Marvel confirms 6-month time jump before Daredevil: Born Again season 2 and reveals new look at the Man Without Fear's black suit

Marvel has revealed a new look at the Man Without Fear's black suit in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 – and confirmed the length of the time-jump between the first and second installments.

In the new image, which you can see below we get to see a close-up of the comic-accurate suit from a different angle. By the looks of things, we can expect a darker Man Without Fear in season 2.

New look at Daredevil in ‘DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN’ Season 2.(Source: https://t.co/9Izx0qb3YG) pic.twitter.com/mg0zdiQpkQFebruary 26, 2026

As for the time-jump, it's been revealed that six months will have passed since the Daredevil: Born Again season 1 ending, which saw Mayor Fisk tighten his grip on New York City and Matt Murdock assembling allies to resist him.

"Fisk has won, the city is gradually being put under his boot and we pick up all of our major players around six months later," showrunner Dario Scardapane recently told SFX magazine.

"The Fisk administration at this point has really taken hold. At the same time, there’s a bubbling up of an underground. New York is being transformed. Some people might call that a rebirth, some might call it decay. And the characters are being transformed by dint of huge political machinations."

Alongside Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, there are some new(ish) faces joining the cast for season 2. Excitingly, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones is making a return to the small screen for the first time since Netflix's Jessica Jones wrapped up in 2019, and Scream star Matthew Lillard will be bringing a new antagonist into the mix in the form of the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 debuts on Disney Plus on March 24. In the meantime, get up to speed on the rest of Marvel Phase 6 with our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows.