Kingpin actor says Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is "looking real good" as he shares a dark new image of the villain

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is still a few months away, but we just got a first early review from Vincent D'Onofrio. The actor, who is reprising his role as Kingpin in the new episodes, took to social media to share a dark and mysterious image of his villainous character, while revealing his first impressions about the second season.

"Just watched some episodes of the second season of DD Born Again. Looking real good!" he wrote on Twitter, making fans really excited about the upcoming release.

"Already seated," commented one user, while the rest were divided between those saying "can't wait to watch it" and those asking for a trailer to drop as soon as possible. Some viewers also showed concern following recent rumors that the season might be delayed, although nothing has been officially confirmed.

As we wait for further updates on the release date and an official trailer to give us the first full look at the new episodes, the show has revealed enough details to look forward to. Alongside Charlie Cox as the titular hero, Krysten Ritter will be returning as Jessica Jones for the first time since 2019, teaming up with the Devil of Hell's Kitchen one more time. Fans are convinced Elodie Yung might be back as Elektra, too, after a cryptic Instagram post from the actor.

Karen Page actor Deborah Ann Woll and Bullseye star Wilson Bethel are also set to return, with Matthew Lillard joining the cast for the first time. Unfortunately, The Punisher won't be part of Daredevil: Born Again season 2, although he will be starring in his own TV special.

With an official synopsis still to be revealed, the second season of the Marvel show will pick up where we left off (you can read all about it in our Daredevil: Born Again season 1 ending explained guide), as Daredevil and Kingpin go head-to-head, with the hero inspiring New York to rise up while the villain crushes any resistance. Director Aaron Moorhead said season 2 is a "resistance tale" against Mayor Fisk, so expect an all-out rebellion in the streets of Hell's Kitchen.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to arrive in March 2026, landing before Spider-Man 4 in July and Avengers: Doomsday in December. For more, catch up on the story so far with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.