Daredevil: Born Again fans are worried season 2 will be delayed after a recent update: "A 1-year turnaround in this day and age was too good to be true"

Disney Plus announced earlier this year that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 would arrive on March 4, 2026, but fans are worried that's not the case anymore.

Although the streamer hasn't made any official announcements at the time of writing, their press portal has modified the show's release information, changing it from 'Debuts on Disney+ March 4, 2026' to 'Debuts on Disney+ in 2026' (via The Direct). This sudden change might be the result of a page update, or it might be the first step towards a delay of the new season.

Fans have shared their concerned reactions online, with some hoping the missing release date means that the release is moving forward instead. "A 1-year turnaround in this day and age was too good to be true," wrote one on X, with another simply adding: "Crying and screaming."

"They’ve got to redo the whole thing because they forgot Frank Castle, and fans aren’t happy. Or maybe it’s just a page update," commented another fan, bringing up recent news revealing The Punisher won't be part of Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which hasn't sat well with fans either.

While we wait for Disney Plus to confirm or deny these rumors, there is a lot to be excited about ahead of the new season of Daredevil: Born Again, including Krysten Ritter returning as Jessica Jones for the first time since 2019. Charlie Cox is also returning as the titular hero, with Vincent D'Onofrio reprising his role as Kingpin.

Director Aaron Moorhead offered some early clues about the upcoming season following the season 1 finale, saying season 2 is a "resistance tale" against Mayor Fisk. Expect lots of superhero action and long-awaited reunions in the new episodes, which hopefully will arrive with no delays.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to arrive on March 4, 2026 (unless that changes), landing before Spider-Man 4 in July and Avengers: Doomsday in December. For more, catch up on the story so far with our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.