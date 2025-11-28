Daredevil: Born Again fans are worried season 2 will be delayed after a recent update: "A 1-year turnaround in this day and age was too good to be true"

It hasn't been officially confirmed, so don't panic just yet!

Daredevil: Born Again
Disney Plus announced earlier this year that Daredevil: Born Again season 2 would arrive on March 4, 2026, but fans are worried that's not the case anymore.

Although the streamer hasn't made any official announcements at the time of writing, their press portal has modified the show's release information, changing it from 'Debuts on Disney+ March 4, 2026' to 'Debuts on Disney+ in 2026' (via The Direct). This sudden change might be the result of a page update, or it might be the first step towards a delay of the new season.

"They’ve got to redo the whole thing because they forgot Frank Castle, and fans aren’t happy. Or maybe it’s just a page update," commented another fan, bringing up recent news revealing The Punisher won't be part of Daredevil: Born Again season 2, which hasn't sat well with fans either.

