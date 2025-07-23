New cryptic post suggests that fan-favorite Daredevil character from the original Netflix series may be returning for Daredevil: Born Again season 2

After sharing a rather cryptic post, Marvel fans are convinced that original Elektra star Elodie Yung from Netflix’s Daredevil series is returning for Daredevil: Born Again season 2, and we think they may be right.

The star took to Instagram to share a picture of her new haircut, captioned "And cut." However, due to Yung including the little purple devil emoji at the end of the caption, which does look a little like Daredevil’s horned mask, fans are convinced this means the star has reprised her role as Elektra.

"WE WONNN LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOO, WE'RE SO BACKKK," commented one eager fan, and another added, "Elektra is ready for next season."

The caption also may suggest that the actor has finished filming, as what do directors yell when the scene is over? That’s right, "And cut." This may be a stretch, but with The Defenders’ Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter already set to return, anything is possible.

(Image credit: Disney/Marvel)

Yung first appeared as Elektra in Daredevil season 2 episode 5, and also showed up in multiple episodes of Netflix’s The Defenders. Yung’s troubled hero was trained as an assassin from a young age by the same man who trained Matt Murdock, Stick. However, Elektra seemingly died when she and Murdock were crushed by a falling building, with Daredevil managing to escape.

But, seen as though Elektra’s body was never found, she could still be out there. Plus, with Jones returning, The Defenders could defeat Elektra, aka Black Sky, or finally make her see the light after working for the Hand. Elektra was also a love interest of Murdock’s in the original series, so the blind lawyer and vigilante may also have a love triangle on his hands soon.

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is set to be released in March 2026. For more, check out our list of the best shows on Disney Plus, or keep up with upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows.