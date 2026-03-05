Homelander seeks out immortality (and takes over the Oval Office) in explosive new trailer for The Boys season 5

The Boys – Final Season Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

It's all-out war in the first full trailer for The Boys season 5, as Starlight, Billy Butcher and co plot to take down Homelander – with the help of a well-recognized, newly recruited speedy Supe.

The promo, which you can watch above, opens with Antony Starr's cape-wearing antagonist ominously telling his awestruck ally Firecracker (Valorie Curry): "My power is absolute. At heights no one's even dreamed of. But I have a bigger destiny."

Said destiny? Finding V1, Vought's very first iteration of Compound V and, well, taking over the entire world. "If Homelander gets his hands on some, he'd be immortal," scientist Sameer Shah (Omid Abtahi) explains to Butcher's crew.

We then see Homelander breaking Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) out of his cryo-sleep, as he "prepares America for my ascension", Butcher using his superpowers, and The Deep (Chace Crawford) starting a painfully bro-centric podcast. Diabolical scenes.

If you tuned in to the Gen V season 2 finale, it won't be a shock to you to see Jessie T. Usher's A-Train rubbing elbows with the titular rebels at the very end there. In the last episode, which took place six months prior to the events of The Boys season 5, he and Annie/Starlight (Erin Moriarty) tracked down bloodbender Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and her fellow Godolkin University students – and asked them to join their resistance.

Back in October 2025, showrunner Eric Kripke teased that the God U kids will play "an important part" in The Boys' conclusion. He promises, though, that you'll be able to follow the main show if you've not yet checked out its more teen-centered spin-off. "The characters provide crucial assists, but it's still about The Boys, and you can watch it without having watched Gen V and vice versa," he noted. "But watching both is still a much more fun experience."

While Prime Video may still be keeping its cards close to its chest in regards to The Boys season 5 plot, we do know to expect bloody carnage -- and that it'll be a little more tear-jerky than what we've come to expect from the absurdist superhero comedy. "From episode one you're like, 'Oh, wow,'" Karl Urban, who plays Butcher, previously told Variety. "Nobody is safe, fatalities from the get-go." If Kimiko dies early, I'm rioting...

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fortunately, we don't have long to wait to find out, since The Boys season 5 premieres on April 8. In the meantime, check out our picks of the best shows on Prime Video for some watchlist inspiration.