Reacher season 4: Predicted cast, storyline, and everything we know so far about the Prime Video show

Reacher season 4 is in the works, with the next installment in our favorite hulky nomad’s quest just on the horizon. Although Prime Video has yet to confirm a release date, we do know that filming is due to start in a matter of months, with cast list confirmations surely set to follow.

Based on the popular Jack Reacher novels by Lee Child, Reacher stars Alan Ritchson as a 6'5" ex-soldier who hops from town to town helping those in need and squashing bad guys in the process. Although Amazon is keeping plot details tightly under wraps for season 4, one thing is for sure, Reacher will find trouble wherever he goes. And as each season follows a different storyline, the upcoming show’s fourth installment will be full of surprises.

Reacher season 4 was announced by Amazon before Reacher season 3 even hit screens. But, it can be hard to up to date with where the season is in terms of production, filming, and announcements. But that's where we come in! Below you will find a complete guide to all things Reacher season 4 including cast announcements, plot speculation, and when you can expect the new season of one of the best shows on Prime Video to hit the streamer.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

There is currently no confirmed release date for Reacher season 4. However, Jack Reacher author Lee Child did reveal to TechRadar that season 4 is "written and ready to go" and will "start shooting in the summer."

Reacher season 3 began filming in late 2023, finished in summer 2024, and aired in February 2025 – that's seven months after filming finished. Seasons 1 and 2 took 10 months to hit the screen after filming wrapped. If season 4 follows the same type of pattern and finishes filming at the end of 2025 then we could expect to see the season sometime in summer 2026. But we are hoping it comes a little sooner!

Reacher season 4 plot speculation

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Each season of Reacher so far has been based on one of Lee Child’s Reacher books. Season 1 was adapted from book 1 – The Killing Floor, season 2 was taken from book 11 – Bad Luck and Trouble, and season 2 is based on book 7 – The Persuader.

However, although Reacher season 1 was adapted from Child’s first Reacher book, the following seasons haven't followed on in any particular order. Due to there being 29 (and counting) books so far in the series, there is no way to know for sure which novel the fourth season will take inspiration from.

But that hasn't stopped fans on Reddit from speculating which book the Amazon series could tackle next. Many viewers think that based on the Dominique flashback scenes in season 3, Child’s 19th book Personal may be next in line to get the small screen treatment. The novel sees the US military reach out to Reacher for help when the French president gets shot. But when the hero makes his way across the Atlantic to Paris and then London, he soon realizes that the case has become very personal.

However, other fans seem to think that Child’s 22nd novel The Midnight Line may be next up. The author told Business Insider that this is the book he wants to see adapted most, and seeing as though Child serves as a producer on the show, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise to think he has some say in which books get adapted. Star Ritchson also expressed how much he enjoyed reading The Midnight Line, which follows Reacher finding a woman’s West Point class ring in a pawn shop and going on a quest to find its owner.

The one thing we do know is that season 4 will be filmed in the summer, so that leaves winter set books such as 61 Hours out of the race.

Reacher season 3 recap and ending explained

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Reacher season 3 saw the ex-soldier go to his most vulnerable state yet as we went undercover and lived in enemy territory. In order to find a lost DEA informant named Teresa, Reacher posed as a wannabe bodyguard to gain access to a dodgy rug import business involved in shady dealings. However, once inside it became apparent that a dark figure from Reacher’s past who he thought he had killed years ago, Xavier Quinn, was in control of the whole thing.

With Reacher out for revenge and DEA agent Susan Duffy hellbent on finding her informant, the season came to a fiery end with Reacher pointing a gun at the man he hates most. For more on that, check out our Reacher season 3 ending explained guide.

However, as each season of Reacher follows a separate story, we don't think season 4 will continue the New England Storyline. But some characters from season 3 could well show up in the next installment just as seasons 1 and 2 stars, such as Maria Sten's Franic Negaley, have appeared in following seasons.

Reacher season 4 cast: predicted returning cast members

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Of course, there would be no Reacher without star Alan Ricthson, and with the star freely talking about the upcoming season during the Reacher season 3 press run, we can certainly expect Ritchson to return. As for the rest of the stars, we know that the show shakes up the cast every season due to Reacher landing in a brand new town each time, so expect to see some fresh faces.

However, some cast members have returned from season to season. For example, Malcolm Goodwin who played Oscar Finley in season 1 showed up for one episode in season 2. Plus, season 2 star Maria Sten who plays Francis Neagley returned for a number of episodes in season 3. But with Sten now set to star in her own Neagley spin-off series, we can't be sure that the badass ex-soldier turned private investigator will show up in Reacher’s world again.

So, for now, the Reacher season 4 cast list is looking pretty thin on the ground, but is as follows:

Alan Ritchson as Jack Reacher

Is there a Reacher season 4 trailer?

There is no trailer or teaser video for Reacher season 4 just yet as filming on the upcoming installment has not started yet. The first Reacher season 3 trailer dropped in December 2024, just two months before the season hit screens. This means that the official season 4 trailer could drop sometime in early 2026, but that all depends on when filming wraps and when the season is set to release.

Is Reacher season 4 the final season?

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Although Prime Video has yet to confirm whether season 4 will be the final installment, it doesn't look likely due to the sucess of the series so far. Upon its release, Reacher season 3 became the highest-rated season so far scoring an impressive 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It looks like star Ritchson isn't ready to hang up Reacher's one jacket yet either as when asked if he can see Reacher settling down anytime soon, the star told GamesRadar+, "For now, I think we're going to continue to honor the fact that Reacher really is a lone wolf."

Reacher seasons 1-3 are available to watch on Prime Video now, but before you tune in, make sure to check out our Reacher season 3 review. For more, check out our list of the best action movies.