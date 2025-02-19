With Reacher season 3 about to hit screens and a fourth season on the horizon, it looks like the ex-soldier will be town-hopping for the foreseeable. But we can’t help but wonder how Reacher's story will end and if we will ever see him live a normal life. This is something that star Alan Ritchson has also thought about.

"I think, you know, I guess we'll have to see," says Ritchson to GamesRadar+. "He's a wanderer." Of course, the show is based on author Lee Child’s vast Jack Reacher series which currently consists of 29 books so far. However, it would be unrealistic to think the Reacher series could last over 29 seasons – a feat that would take decades to complete.

In this regard, the series will have to end one way or another. But, could Reacher ever fall in love and live a normal life? We have seen Reacher enter a few romantic relationships during the Prime Video series, with Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) in season 1 and Karla Dixon (Serinda Swan) in season 2. And it looks like new character Sarah Duffy (Sonya Cassidy) could play a potential love interest in season 3.

"There are some books where you really get the sense that he's fallen in love with somebody. And so I think there may be a time to kind of explore that side of things," says Ritchson. "But for now, I think we're going to continue to honor the fact that Reacher really is a lone wolf."

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

On the other side of the coin, the end of the Reacher series could also see the hero die. Although Reacher hasn't died yet in the books, he is still human, and will ultimately meet his demise one day. The third installment highlights just this when Reacher finally meets his match in 7'2" tall Paulie (Oliver Ritchers). Ritchson told GamesRadar+ that he is glad audiences get to see Reacher get beat, as this makes the character that more "relatable."

The good news is that fans will have to worry about this for the time being, as it doesn't look like the newly renewed season 4 will be the final chapter. As for season 3 which is based on Child’s seventh book titled ‘Persuader’, this time the hulky hero finds himself in the middle of a dodgy import business in Maine. The season also welcomes back Maria Sten as Frances Neagley and adds new stars Brian Tee, Anthony Michael Hall, and Johnny Berchtold.

Reacher season 3 kicks off with a three-episode premiere landing on Prime Video on February 20 – see our Reacher season 3 release schedule to find out when other episodes drop. For more, check out our list of the best shows on Prime Video, or keep up with upcoming shows heading your way in 2025 and beyond.