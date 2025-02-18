Reacher season 3 release schedule: When is episode 1 dropping on Prime Video?
Here's everything you need to know about streaming Reacher season 3
Good news action fans, your favorite town-hopping, toothbrush-wielding, one-outfit-owning ex-soldier is back. Yep, that's right, Reacher season 3 is here. As season 1 introduced us to the lone wolf, and season 2 filled in some blanks over Jack Reacher’s past, Reacher season 3 is the most action-packed, tense, and high-stakes adventure yet.
Welcoming back Alan Ritchson as the six-foot-three beefy wanderer, the third season of Reacher finds the hero working undercover for the DEA looking into an import business. But when Reacher gets closer to the case, he realizes it involves someone from his past who he has unfinished business with. Based on author Lee Child’s seventh Jack Reacher book, titled 'Persuader', the season also welcomes back season 2 star Maria Sten as Frances Neagley.
However, the season isn't hitting Prime Video all at once, as, after its triple episode season premiere, episodes will be dropping weekly. As a result, it can be a little tricky to keep up with exactly when new episodes arrive, and at what time. Don't worry, that's where we come in. Below we have compiled a complete guide to watching Reacher season 3. So all you have to do now is hang on tight and get ready for Reacher’s most intense mission yet.
Reacher season 3 episode 1 release date: What time is the new episode on Prime Video?
Reacher season 3 is kicking off with a three-episode premiere, so episodes 1, 2, and 3 will be released on Prime Video on February 20 at 12am PT / 3am ET.
UK viewers can expect the first three episodes to land on Prime Video on February 20 at 8am GMT.
Reacher season 3 release schedule: When are new episodes out?
After its three-episode premiere, Reacher season 3 airs every Thursday from mid-February to late March. Check out the full release schedule below.
- Reacher season 3 episode 1 – February 20
- Reacher season 3 episode 2 – February 20
- Reacher season 3 episode 3 – February 20
- Reacher season 3 episode 4 – February 27
- Reacher season 3 episode 5 – March 6
- Reacher season 3 episode 6 – March 13
- Reacher season 3 episode 7 – March 20
- Reacher season 3 episode 8 – March 27
How many episodes of Reacher season 3 are there?
There are 8 episodes in Reacher season 3. The series is staying consistent as this is the same with seasons 1 and 2.
Where can I watch Reacher season 3?
Reacher season 3 is only available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. You'll need a subscription in order to be able to watch it, and these vary between ad-supported costs and premium memberships. However, the show will be available for all tiers.
For more, check out our list of the best shows on Prime Video, or keep up with upcoming shows heading your way in 2025 and beyond.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online. I have a Bachelors Degree in Media Production and Journalism and a Masters in Fashion Journalism from UAL. In the past I have written for local UK and US newspaper outlets such as the Portland Tribune and York Mix and worked in communications, before focusing on film and entertainment writing. I am a HUGE horror fan and in 2022 I created my very own single issue feminist horror magazine.
Daredevil: Born Again release schedule – When is episode 1 on Disney Plus?
Cobra Kai creator shares touching behind the scenes look at Ralph Macchio's final day on set: "Goodbye for now"