Reacher season 3 ending explained: Who dies, does Reacher get his revenge, and how does it set up season 4?

Jack Reacher’s third adventure is sadly over. Yes, that’s right, season 3 of Prime Video’s Reacher has come to an end with an explosive finale. Based on Lee Child’s seventh Jack Reacher book titled 'Persuader', Reacher season 3 saw the hero venture into his most tense and dangerous mission yet. But with a new team of trusty law enforcers and some familiar faces behind him, Reacher set out for revenge, and in the end, pretty much met his match.

Warning, the following article contains major spoilers for the Reacher season 3 ending, so make sure you are all caught up on the third instalment before reading on. But first, check out our Reacher season 3 review.

Welcoming back Alan Ritchson as the beefy wanderer, season 3 follows the hero as he goes undercover for the DEA in a shady import business posing as a rug company, which involves a dark character from his past. While struggling to balance seeking revenge on what Xavier Quinn and trying to find lost DEA informant, Reacher season 3 facing down the man he thought he had killed years ago for one last showdown.

However, with multiple storylines running through the season and familiar characters entering the picture, it goes without saying that the Reacher season 3 ending can be a little confusing. But, don’t worry: that's where we come in. Below you will find answers to all of your burning questions, including whether or not Reacher’s toughest opponent yet is really dead, and where Reacher goes in the end.

Reacher season 3 ending recap

The final episode in Reacher season 3, titled ‘Unfinished Business’, opens with Reacher, Beck, Duffy, Villanueva, and federal law enforcement waiting at a local import site where Xavier Quinn’s big deal is about to go down. However, while Reacher is on the phone to Francis Neagley, who is tailing the truck filled with illegal merchandise that is supposed to be heading to the import site, he soon realizes that she is following the truck to the house where Beck's birthday party is taking place.

The team realizes that the deal is really going down at the house, and this is all a trap. Before we know it, Quinn’s men start shooting at the federal agents and Reacher’s team, with Reacher, Duffy, Beck, and Villanueva barely making it out alive. While out, the team manages to take over the truck before it heads into the house, and at gunpoint, the driver convinces bodyguard Paulie to let him enter the property.

However, Paulie is a little too skeptical about the truck and soon finds the team, with Reacher facing up to Paulie while the rest head into the house. Then, what we have been waiting for finally happens. Reacher and Paulie start a rather lengthy and brutal fight that sees the pair brawl in a barn where Reacher is pinned beneath a mass of haybales that seemingly squash him almost to death, but Reacher breaks free. The fight then moves to the edge of the property, where the two plunge into the ocean.

Under the water, the two try to drown each other, with Paulie finally inhaling a big gulp of water and floating to the bottom of the ocean. Reacher then climbs out of the sea and heads back to the house, but when he looks behind him, Paulie is standing in the middle of the road. Seemingly having come back from the dead, Paulie follows Reacher back to the property where the two begin to fight again until Paulie points a rifle at Reacher and pulls the trigger. But Reacher has packed the end of a barrel so the bullet shoots out from the back of the gun into Paulie’s head, killing him.

Inside the house, Neagley poses as a waiter at the party where she keeps a close eye on Quinn and the Russians. In a bid to keep the Russians sweet until Quinn can finally pay the huge debt he owes them, the villain offers an unconscious and extremely vulnerable Teresa to the Russian leader, who apparently has a thing for redheads. But when the leader goes upstairs to find his prize, Duffy is there trying to free Teresa. Duffy points a gun at the leader, and the two face off. All the while, Villanueva is fighting one of Quinn’s men in the bathroom.

When Quinn realises that Beck has double-crossed him, he corners Beck and Beck’s son Richard in the office. Quinn threatens to kill them, but Richard pulls out a gun and points it at Quinn. However, the gun is the same replica that Richard had made for his father earlier, so when Quinn realizes the weapon is fake, he pulls out his own gun and shoots Beck many times, killing him in front of his son. But before Quinn can kill Richard, Reacher and his team enter the room and take hold of the villain.

In a shock twist, just as Reacher, Neagley, and Duffy are marching Quinn outside, the real Russian mob boss is waiting to take Quinn for himself due to the villain owing him lots of money. However, Reacher explains that he has unfinished business with Quinn, but the mob boss is not willing to give him up so easily. However, the two manage to work out a deal, and Reacher finally comes face to face with the man he has been hunting all season. Reacher reminds Quinn of what he did to Dominique and how Reacher shot him years ago for it. And just like that, Reacher shoots Quinn in the head and puts to bed a years long rivalry.

The episode finishes with Reacher planning to tell Duffy that he isn't interested in a romantic relationship as he is a lone wolf, but she beats him to the punch and tells him first. Francis Neagley then departs, and the season closes with Reacher riding off into the sunset on a motorbike, seemingly making his way to the next town.

Is Paulie really dead?

Perhaps the most exciting part of the whole final episode is the very lengthy fight between Reacher and Beck’s bodyguard Paulie (Oliver Ritchers) which sees the two finally battling outside of the house, in the barn, and even in the ocean. However, with the 7-foot-3-inch tall bodybuilder taking a massive beating from Reacher, seemingly drowning, and then shooting himself in the head by accident, you are probably not alone in wondering if Paulie really is dead.

However, as Reacher packed the end of the barrel with a bullet, which ultimately caused the bullet to fire backwards into Paulie’s face as he tried to shoot Reacher, we can guess that Paulie really is dead this time.

What happens to the Beck family?

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

In the penultimate episode titled L.A. Story, Reacher and Duffy find out that Quinn has previously used other wealthy families as cash cows before, but when things got messy Quinn would murder the family each time before moving on. Reacher warns Beck about Quinn’s plan so that Beck and his son Richard may stand a chance of walking out alive.

But Richard points a fake gun at Quinn and the criminal opens fire, Beck jumps in front of his son and is shot in the chest multiple times, dying soon after. With his dad dead, Richard manages to make it out alive thanks to Reacher. At the end we see Richard walking out of the Beck mansion carrying a bag of cash, and that's the last we see of him. We can only hope that he flees to a life free of crime.

What was Quinn doing with Teresa?

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Teresa, a former drug addict whom Duffy caught out on drug charges, was working undercover for the DEA in Quinn’s operation. But when Quinn found out that Teresa was working for the federal government, he had his men abduct her and hold her under the barn on the Beck property. However, when Reacher looked under the barn, he found that Teresa had been moved. In the penultimate episode, we learn that Quinn was keeping Teresa alive and hooked on drugs because she was a redhead. Quinn was planning to give Teresa as a gift to the Russian gang leader, as he was known for having a preference for red-headed women.

Towards the end of the finale, we see the Russian leader heading up to a bedroom in the Beck house where Teresa is being kept, however, Duffy is already in the room saving Teresa. At the end of the episode, Teresa is saved by Duffy and returned to her grandmother.

Are Susan Duffy and Reacher in a romantic relationship now?

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Towards the end of the season, DEA agent Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy) and Reacher share a kiss, which leads to a little more. This teases audiences into thinking maybe the hero has found his romantic partner after all. However, Reacher is known for entering into a little romantic side quest each season, with Roscoe Conklin in season 1, and with fellow Special Investigator Karla Dixon in season 2.

But at the end of the season 3 finale, both Reacher and Duffy let each other know that although they had a great time together, neither one of them is looking for a serious relationship. So, Reacher is still a single man heading into season 4.

Where does Francis Neagley go in the end?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

During season 3, we see Frances Neagley (Maria Sten) running her own Private Investigator business from Chicago. But when she helps Reacher find out more information on Quinn, which alerts he villain to her location, she gets a visit from a whole squad of violent men looking to kill her. Of course, she beats thier butts and makes her way to New England to help Reacher put down Quinn for good. However, at the end of the season, Neagley does not go with Reacher. Instead, she heads back home.

This sets the character up for her own upcoming spin-off titled Neagley, which was announced last year. The official synopsis reads: "When [Neagley] learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell-bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil."

Why did Reacher kill Quinn?

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The most heart-wrenching episode of Reacher so far, season 3 episode 4 titled ‘Dominique’, gives us more insight into Reacher’s backstory. The flashback episode sees Reacher working in the US military, tracking down criminal activity within the army with the help of his protégé Dominique Kohl. The criminal in question just so happens to be Xavier Quinn. In fear of belittling Dominique and wanting her to have this win for herself, Reacher sends her off with only one other officer to serve Quinn with a warrant.

However, Quinn kills the officer and abducts Dominique, taking her to a rural farm. When Reacher tracks down the two, he finds that Quinn has hung and tortured Dominique to death and escaped. But before Quinn can get too far, Reacher finds him at the edge of a cliff and shoots him in the head, letting his body fall cliffside into the sea. But unbeknownst to Reacher Quinn didn't die. The bullet lodged into his brain, giving him memory loss, but not killing him. That is why Reacher was so shocked to see Quinn alive, and why from that point on he was hellbent on killing him for good.

Where does Reacher go in the end?

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

At the end of the episode, we see Reacher speeding off into the sunset on a motorcycle. However, as each season is set in a new place, we can guess that season 4 will not be set in Maine, New England again. But as we do not know which of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher books the next season will be based on, we do not know where exactly Reacher was speeding off to.

Will there be a Reacher season 4?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Good news Reacher fans, season 4 is in the works and was confirmed before the third installment even hit screens. According to Jack Reacher author Lee Childs, the fourth season will begin filming in the summer, but no cast list or synopsis has been revealed at this time. For more, see our guide to Reacher season 4 for everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

For more, check out our list of the best shows on Prime Video, or keep up with upcoming shows heading your way in 2025 and beyond.