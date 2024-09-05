One of Amazon’s best action-thrillers is getting a spin-off series

Ready for more Reacher?

A spin-off of the hit Amazon show Reacher has been ordered to series. Per Variety, the series will likely focus on Frances Neagley, a corporate security professional who served as a Master sergeant in the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit alongside Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson).

Nick Santora, creator and showrunner of Reacher, is reportedly writing the spin-off alongside Nicholas Wootton (Chuck, Prison Break). No more details are known at this time.

The flagship series has been a massive success for the streamer, with the first season immediately hitting number one on the Amazon streaming charts. The first season holds a 92% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with season 2 sitting at a 98%. Amazon renewed the show for a third season before season 2 even aired.

Reacher centers on a former U.S. Army military policeman, who, with his high-level intellect and abilities, crosses paths with dangerous criminals and is forced to engage in battle. Season 1 focused on the book Killing Floor by Lee Child, the debut novel in the Jack Reacher book series. Season 3 will focus on the 2003 novel Persuader.

The cast also includes Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Bruce McGill, Serinda Swan, Shaun Sipos, Harvey Guillen, Luke Bilyk, Ferdinand Kingsley, Robert Patrick, and Kristen Kreuk – the latter of whom worked with Ritchson on the DC show Smallville.

Reacher season 1 and 2 are streaming now on Prime Video. Season 3 began filming in December 2023.