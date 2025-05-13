Creed TV show spin-off in the works at Amazon with Sinners star Michael B. Jordan on board to produce

A Creed TV show spin-off is in the works at Amazon, and Michael B. Jordan is involved behind the scenes.

The show, titled Delphi, will be set in the gym featured in the Creed movies. Per Variety, it will follow young boxers who train at the gym, but further plot details are still being kept under wraps. The Delphi Boxing Academy is run by Tony "Little Duke" Evers Jr., the son of Apollo Creed's trainer Tony "Duke" Evers.

The series was announced as part of Amazon's 2025 Upfront, a presentation to advertisers in New York. During the event, a third season of video game adaptation Fallout was also announced, and a first look at animated series Spider-Noir, starring Nicolas Cage, was revealed.

Jordan, who plays boxer Adonis Creed in the Rocky spin-off movies, is involved as an executive producer, while Marco Ramirez is on board as showrunner. Ramirez has previously worked on Netflix's Daredevil and The Defenders series, as well as more recently serving as showrunner for Hulu's La Máquina, another boxing drama starring Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal.

Creed 3 was released back in 2023 and also marked Jordan's directorial debut. The actor, who most recently starred in vampire horror movie Sinners, has since expressed interest in making a fourth movie, but nothing official has been announced yet.

Delphi doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the best shows on Amazon Prime Video that are streaming now.