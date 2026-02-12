Sinners star Michael B. Jordan says his TV adaptation of popular Game of Thrones-esque fantasy novel will be "something that feels honest" to the source material

Michael B. Jordan says his TV series adaptation of popular romantasy novel Fourth Wing will be anything but "cheesy."

"It allows people to, like, fall in love with the characters that they have imagined in their head without any baggage, with projecting their own feelings on certain casts," Jordan, who serves as executive producer, told the BBC when asked about casting choices. "So just know, it's nothing cheesy coming out. It ain't no obvious choices. I think it's going to be something that feels honest."

Fourth Wing, written by Rebecca Yarros, follows a young woman named Violet Sorrengail, who is forced by her powerful mother, General Sorrengail, to attend Basgiath War College and become a dragon rider in the kingdom of Navarre – something she is totally unprepared for, because she planned to work as a Scribe in the Archives.

Amazon ordered a TV adaptation of Fourth Wing back in 2023, just four months after the novel hit shelves. Yarros will serve as an executive producer alongside Jordan and the book's publisher, Liz Pelletier. Jordan is producing the TV series under his Outlier Society production banner in conjunction with Amazon MGM Studios, and secured the rights for the next two books in the series.

Breaking Bad writer and co-producer Moira Walley-Beckett was initially tapped as showrunner, with WandaVision and Agatha All Along creator Jac Schaeffer rumored to take her place before Locke and Key co-showrunner and Wednesday executive producer Meredith Averill ultimately took over.

Fourth Wing does not yet have a release date.