Magic The Gathering director Matt Johnson says MTG is "my Star Wars", even though a 2006 tour loss still scars him: "I'm never going to be a pro Magic player"

On the face of it, Matt Johnson – of Blackberry and Nirvanna The Show The Band fame – might seem like an odd pick to helm a Magic: The Gathering movie.

But as he recounts in a new interview with The Big Picture, the love of MTG runs deep in his veins.

Instead of shuffling his deck and returning to the card scene, Johnson opted to play a new hand of cards – by going all-in on filmmaking.

Johnson added, "For years, I've said I would trade my entire career to be a professional Magic card player. Now I'm making the Magic card movie. It's almost like someone was listening. It was like making a wish on a monkey paw… To me, that's my Star Wars – getting to revisit a world that I know so well, that I love so much, that meant so much to me, is surreal."

