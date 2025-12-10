This gloriously stupid comic book moment is being immortalized in an MTG card, and I couldn't be happier

You can keep your Captain America and Fantastic Four MTG cards, I'll take this wonderfully absurd item instead.

Magic: The Gathering developer Wizards of the Coast just revealed what's on the way for next year's MTG Marvel Super Heroes set, and it's full of the big names you'd expect. Steve Rogers, Doctor Doom, Quicksilver – major heroes and villains abound, with very on-brand abilities (like Hulk getting a +1/+1 counter every time he takes damage). However, my eye was immediately drawn to the classic comic artwork cards that put iconic moments front and center… including my all-time favorite out-of-context comic panel. Yes, Thanos' snap is iconic and makes a fine addition to one of the best card games, but as far as I'm concerned, you can't beat ol' Victor Von Doom throwing a tantrum any toddler would be proud of and… tooting on a horn?

Heroes in a half-shell (Image credit: Wizards of the Coast) MTG Marvel Super Heroes isn't up for pre-order just yet, but a few other 2026 sets are - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Lorwyn Eclipsed are up for grabs at Amazon right now.

The final MTG card in the reveal is 'Horn of Greed,' which allows the caster to draw a card whenever they play a land. The classic moment chosen for this? Namor yelling for Doctor Doom not to use a conch-style horn, only to met with, "Fool! Doom does as he pleases!" The good doctor proceeds to blow into the horn with a merry 'toot!' sound effect. It's thoroughly ridiculous and I have no idea what on earth is happening, but I adore it.

(Image credit: Wizards of the Coast)

In other, slightly more serious news, there will apparently be multiple Commander decks for MTG Marvel Super Heroes – and one is led by a member of the Fantastic Four. You can choose which of them heads up the team, be it Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, Human Torch, or the Ever-Lovin' Thing. After MTG Spider-Man failed to provide any pre-made Commander decks, that's a relief.

Those classic comic art cards (which will be available in Boosters, but we don't know which kind) aren't just providing old-school covers or panels with MTG text over the top, either. The card's stats and abilities are actually reconfigured into the boxouts and speech bubbles, which is a really cool touch that doesn't take away from the vintage look. With that in mind, I'd place bets that they're gonna crop up in Collector packs.

MTG Marvel Super Heroes will launch in June, 2026.