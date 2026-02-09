Masters of the Universe director refused to compromise on Skeletor's look: "F**k that, he has a skull face"

Skeletor is quite literally a skeleton man this time around

Skeletor in Masters of the Universe
(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Masters of the Universe director Travis Knight says he always intended to make live-action Skeletor look the way he does in the He-Man cartoon – no ifs, ands, or buts.

"I said, 'Fuck that shit. Skeletor has a skull face,'" Knight told Empire when asked about previous iterations of the supervillain's look. "That's just the way it is. It's a living, talking, emoting skull, and that's that."

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

