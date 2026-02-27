Markiplier isn't saying no to adapting more video games after Iron Lung, but doesn't want to be the "games guy"

YouTube star-turned-filmmaker Markiplier doesn't want to be known as the "games guy" following the success of his film Iron Lung. The movie hit cinemas on January 30 and has grossed over $48 million worldwide from a $4 million budget.

"I have to be careful with that," Markiplier said on the Lemonade Stand podcast when asked if he was considering "games as ideas" for his next project. "There is a trap there. If I only do game adaptations, then I become the ‘games guy.’ And especially if I do horror game adaptations, I become that."

Adapted from the 2022 video game of the same name, Iron Lung follows a convict welded inside a submarine in an ocean made of blood. Along with Markiplier, it also stars Caroline Rose Kaplan, Troy Baker, Elsie Lovelock, Elle LaMont, David Pettitt, and Seán McLoughlin.

