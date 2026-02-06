Horror fans will be able to purchase Markipiler's Iron Lung in one week, but the director still plans to release the film on his own terms: "We're still doing it independently from start to finish"

After an impressive theatrical run, Markiplier says his new horror movie Iron Lung will be leaving the big screen in one week and heading for an at-home release.

"It's going to be in theaters another week, but we're still getting the wheels turning for you to get it at home," said YouTuber-turned-director Markipiler (real name Mark Fischbach) during a livestream on YouTube on February 3. "The whole translation thing is going to take some doing… But as far as getting it ready and packaged up for a home release, DVD, Blu-ray, and having it be purchasable, that is all underway."

Iron Lung hit cinemas on January 30 and grossed over $20 million during its opening, which is pretty impressive considering its $3 million budget. From Fischbach's comments, we can guess that the Iron Lung will conclude its theatrical run sometime around Valentine's Day weekend, meaning fans could expect to purchase the movie at home anytime after that, depending on how long it takes to be "packaged" up.

However, the director still plans to release the film on his own terms, even after it exits the big screen. "We're still doing it independently from start to finish," added Fischbach. "This project will be independent the whole way through, and I think that's pretty cool." The YouTuber financed the horror movie himself and went on to post trailers and lead the movie's whole marketing campaign via his own social channels.

As well as being written and directed by Fischbach, Iron Lung also stars the filmmaker as a convict who is welded inside a submarine, which he uses to journey through an ocean made of blood. The movie is set on a post-apocalyptic moon, much like the 2022 game of the same name, on which the film is based.

Iron Lung is out in theaters now. For more, check out our guide to the best horror movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.