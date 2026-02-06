Horror fans will be able to purchase Markipiler's Iron Lung in one week, but the director still plans to release the film on his own terms: "We're still doing it independently from start to finish"
Iron Lung will finish its theatrical run very soon
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
After an impressive theatrical run, Markiplier says his new horror movie Iron Lung will be leaving the big screen in one week and heading for an at-home release.
"It's going to be in theaters another week, but we're still getting the wheels turning for you to get it at home," said YouTuber-turned-director Markipiler (real name Mark Fischbach) during a livestream on YouTube on February 3. "The whole translation thing is going to take some doing… But as far as getting it ready and packaged up for a home release, DVD, Blu-ray, and having it be purchasable, that is all underway."
Iron Lung hit cinemas on January 30 and grossed over $20 million during its opening, which is pretty impressive considering its $3 million budget. From Fischbach's comments, we can guess that the Iron Lung will conclude its theatrical run sometime around Valentine's Day weekend, meaning fans could expect to purchase the movie at home anytime after that, depending on how long it takes to be "packaged" up.
However, the director still plans to release the film on his own terms, even after it exits the big screen. "We're still doing it independently from start to finish," added Fischbach. "This project will be independent the whole way through, and I think that's pretty cool." The YouTuber financed the horror movie himself and went on to post trailers and lead the movie's whole marketing campaign via his own social channels.
As well as being written and directed by Fischbach, Iron Lung also stars the filmmaker as a convict who is welded inside a submarine, which he uses to journey through an ocean made of blood. The movie is set on a post-apocalyptic moon, much like the 2022 game of the same name, on which the film is based.
Iron Lung is out in theaters now. For more, check out our guide to the best horror movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.