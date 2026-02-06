Horror fans will be able to purchase Markipiler's Iron Lung in one week, but the director still plans to release the film on his own terms: "We're still doing it independently from start to finish"

Iron Lung will finish its theatrical run very soon

After an impressive theatrical run, Markiplier says his new horror movie Iron Lung will be leaving the big screen in one week and heading for an at-home release.

"It's going to be in theaters another week, but we're still getting the wheels turning for you to get it at home," said YouTuber-turned-director Markipiler (real name Mark Fischbach) during a livestream on YouTube on February 3. "The whole translation thing is going to take some doing… But as far as getting it ready and packaged up for a home release, DVD, Blu-ray, and having it be purchasable, that is all underway."

