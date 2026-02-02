Markiplier's Iron Lung scores impressive $17.8 million US opening weekend, but it was beaten to the top spot by Evil Dead director's new horror movie Send Help

Iron Lung had a very strong opening weekend

Markiplier's directorial debut, Iron Lung, scored a very impressive opening weekend at the box office.

The sci-fi horror stars YouTuber Markiplier, real name Mark Fischbach, who also writes, directs, and stars. The story revolves around a convict (Markiplier's character) who, on a post-apocalyptic moon, must use a submarine – that he's welded inside of – to go on a mission through an ocean made of blood. It's based on the 2022 video game of the same name.

Iron Lung stands at a middling 50% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, but a much stronger audience score of 89%. Along with Markiplier, it also stars Caroline Rose Kaplan, Troy Baker, Elsie Lovelock, Elle LaMont, David Pettitt, and Seán McLoughlin.

