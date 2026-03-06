Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is back in theaters – and we're still no closer to finding out when it'll drop on Crunchyroll

Following its hugely successful theatrical run in late 2025, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is back in US theaters – though you'd better book tickets quick if you want to catch the hit anime movie on the big screen.

While it's unclear as to exactly how long it'll stick around, distributors have described its return as "limited", meaning that it'll likely be showing for no longer than a couple of weeks. Screenings in North America and Canada have already kicked off, while those across the pond in the UK will start on March 7 – and this time, it'll be available in ScreenX, the multi-projection 270-degree experience. Though it's not clear if the "expanded" scenes that were added to a recent IMAX re-release in Japan will be included.

Based on the franchise's long-running TV series and, more specifically, Koyoharu Gotouge's manga arc of the same name, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle centers on Tanjiro, as he continues to seek vengeance against Muzan, the demon that killed his parents, and restore his sister Nezuko to her human form.

Wounded from their earlier bouts, Muzan retreats to his Infinity Castle, forcing Tanjiro and his allies to navigate deadly booby traps, underworld-dwelling creatures, and stripe-skinned yokai Akaza to stop Muzan once and for all. Haruo Sotozaki directs.

Grossing $778.9 million worldwide, it became the highest grossing international movie in the US, surpassing Oscar-nominated actioner Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. A sequel, Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2, is in the works, but is currently undated.

While its cinematic comeback is good news for those who missed it the first time round, or those who are keen to see it again, it's not so great for Crunchyroll subscribers, who've been waiting patiently for the fantasy flick to drop on streaming. As it stands, the platform has yet to announce when the movie will be added to its roster, but we'll be sure to keep you posted on that front.

In the meantime, check out our guide to all the new anime heading our way.