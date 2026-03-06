Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is back in theaters – and we're still no closer to finding out when it'll drop on Crunchyroll

Anime fans have a second chance to catch Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle on the big screen

Following its hugely successful theatrical run in late 2025, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is back in US theaters – though you'd better book tickets quick if you want to catch the hit anime movie on the big screen.

While it's unclear as to exactly how long it'll stick around, distributors have described its return as "limited", meaning that it'll likely be showing for no longer than a couple of weeks. Screenings in North America and Canada have already kicked off, while those across the pond in the UK will start on March 7 – and this time, it'll be available in ScreenX, the multi-projection 270-degree experience. Though it's not clear if the "expanded" scenes that were added to a recent IMAX re-release in Japan will be included.

