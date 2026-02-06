Baldur's Gate 3 director says the RPG's endings were made to "serve as narrative soil for new adventures," so he's "eager to find out which ones" will be adapted in the TV show

"There's plenty of directions they could go"

Well, it's official… a Baldur's Gate 3 adaptation for television is underway, and all of us are losing our minds trying to figure out where the story might go and how it might play out on screen – there are plenty of routes it could take, after all – including Larian boss Swen Vincke.

Larian Studios crafted an RPG gem with various paths and finales to experience, so there's no telling which ones the newly unveiled Baldur's Gate 3 TV show might take – but, as game director Vincke himself now says, that's sort of the point.

Then, he touches on the game's endings – and how Larian crafted them so that they could pave the way for future "adventures," or, in this case, adaptations.

"The endings of BG3 were created so they could serve as narrative soil for new adventures," Vincke admits. "There's plenty of directions they could go." Surprisingly, the Larian lead himself doesn't actually know what paths the televised series will go down.

He is, however, "eager to find out which ones" Craig Mazin, who previously directed The Last of Us TV show and is now heading the Baldur's Gate 3 adaptation, "will pick."

It sounds like Vincke and the team behind the beloved 2023 RPG will be included in some decision-making, perhaps, too, as he adds that Mazin has "reached out for a chat so we'll have the opportunity to tell him our thoughts."

He then concludes with a little reference to Divinity, one of the two upcoming Larian RPGs underway (the other being a mysterious project codenamed Excalibur).

"Crossing fingers that the story we're cooking up for Divinity will eventually grow to the same heights," writes Vincke. "Certainly putting in the hours." As a Baldur's Gate 3 stan, I'm sure it will. I've got over 1,000 hours in-game, and I'm still going, after all.

