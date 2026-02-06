Larian's publishing boss threatens to "crash out" over Baldur's Gate TV show but immediately walks it back with a more level-headed outlook: "I don't think anyone can trump our writers"

Larian publishing director Michael Douse, known as Cromwelp/Very AFK on Twitter, is once again going through it.

Upon the announcement of the Baldur's Gate 3 TV show, Douse tweeted that he would "crash out on main." He then followed up the response with a series of retweeted posts from the more dissatisfied part of the Baldur's Gate community.

The oft-outspoken Larian boss then walked it back in a later tweet. Douse wrote, "I've spent the last 8 to 10 years of my life with the writers & creators of Baldur's Gate 3 and they're the most incredible storytellers & creators in the space. Only hope is that they get both the credit deserved & the characters are represented at the same level as the game."

He added, "I genuinely don't think anyone can trump our writers."

I genuinely don't think anyone can trump our writers.February 6, 2026

The Baldur's Gate TV show, written by The Last of Us HBO series co-creator Craig Mazin, will continue on from the end of Baldur's Gate 3.

Larian CEO and founder Swen Vincke appeared to confirm that no one from its side will be creatively involved or consulting on the project, though Mazin has been in touch with the studio.

Baldur's Gate 3 is widely regarded as one of the best games of all time, setting the new standard for choice-driven narrative RPGs. As of writing, the title has sold over 20 million copies, though Larian is now working on a new entry in its own Divinity series.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Curious about trying Baldur's Gate 3? We'll guide you through everything from the best Baldur's Gate 3 classes to the Baldur's Gate 3 skills that will give you an extra edge in dialog and combat.