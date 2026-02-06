Larian's publishing boss threatens to "crash out" over Baldur's Gate TV show but immediately walks it back with a more level-headed outlook: "I don't think anyone can trump our writers"

News
By published

Can Baldur's Gate one up itself?

Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 screenshot showing companion Shadowheart, a young half-elf woman with long tied-back black hair
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Larian publishing director Michael Douse, known as Cromwelp/Very AFK on Twitter, is once again going through it.

Upon the announcement of the Baldur's Gate 3 TV show, Douse tweeted that he would "crash out on main." He then followed up the response with a series of retweeted posts from the more dissatisfied part of the Baldur's Gate community.

The Baldur's Gate TV show, written by The Last of Us HBO series co-creator Craig Mazin, will continue on from the end of Baldur's Gate 3.

Larian CEO and founder Swen Vincke appeared to confirm that no one from its side will be creatively involved or consulting on the project, though Mazin has been in touch with the studio.

Baldur's Gate 3 is widely regarded as one of the best games of all time, setting the new standard for choice-driven narrative RPGs. As of writing, the title has sold over 20 million copies, though Larian is now working on a new entry in its own Divinity series.

Curious about trying Baldur's Gate 3? We'll guide you through everything from the best Baldur's Gate 3 classes to the Baldur's Gate 3 skills that will give you an extra edge in dialog and combat.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.