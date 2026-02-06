Baldur's Gate 3 fans are already skeptical over HBO TV show adaptation: "It'll make Game of Thrones season 8 seem good"

Baldur's Gate 3 fans aren't sure about the upcoming HBO adaptation

Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 Act 2
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

With the news that beloved RPG Baldur's Gate 3 is being turned into a HBO TV show with The Last of Us co-showrunner Craig Mazin at the helm, fans of the hit game are voicing their doubts.

For one thing, Larian is not involved in the adaptation, and, for another, the game ends with multiple possible endings – both for the main narrative and then for each individual character, including your own. As the HBO show is picking up after the game, that means certain choices are going to be unavoidably sealed as canon, which could prove unpopular.

"'Baldur’s Gate 3 developers Larian have no involvement with the show. Are they insane? The best adaptations all have the developers involved," argues another person.

"Reeeaaally hope they don’t screw over the characters and decide to canonize the worst set of choices to maintain the lore…" is another person's fears.

