HBO's Baldur's Gate 3 TV show may not involve Larian, but Wizards of the Coast's former Head of Story has signed on as a consultant
D&D fans rest easy
Baldur's Gate 3 game studio Larian doesn't seem to be involved with HBO's recently announced streaming series that will serve as a live-action sequel to the smash D&D video game. But they won't be without a guide into the inner workings of Dungeons & Dragons, as former Wizards of the Coast game architect Chris Perkins has signed on as a consultant for the show.
Per Deadline, Perkins joins The Last of Us TV co-creator Craig Mazin, who will bring his experience adapting video games to the small screen as showrunner of the Baldur's Gate 3 sequel show. With that kind of pedigree, it's almost certain that the show will hew closely to the nature of D&D, especially the interpretation of its world and rules presented in the video game source material.
Perkins worked on D&D for nearly 30 years, starting in 1997 as the editor of Dungeon Magazine, a monthly print periodical known for its supplemental game material. Beginning in 2007, he worked directly on D&D as a game designer, moving all the way up to the title of "game architect," overseeing the progress of D&D as a whole.
The Baldur's Gate video game series dates back to the late '90s, but it got an explosive revival with the 2023 launch of Baldur's Gate 3 from developer Larian Studios. The entire series takes place in the world of Forgotten Realms, which has essentially served as the default D&D setting for years. Forgotten Realms covers a wide range of books, video game spin-offs, and other media, including the criminally underrated movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
No projected premiere date for the Baldur's Gate 3 streaming series has been set. In the meantime, check out our picks for the best shows to watch on HBO Max right now.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
