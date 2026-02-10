HBO's Baldur's Gate 3 TV show may not involve Larian, but Wizards of the Coast's former Head of Story has signed on as a consultant

Baldur's Gate 3 game studio Larian doesn't seem to be involved with HBO's recently announced streaming series that will serve as a live-action sequel to the smash D&D video game. But they won't be without a guide into the inner workings of Dungeons & Dragons, as former Wizards of the Coast game architect Chris Perkins has signed on as a consultant for the show.

Per Deadline, Perkins joins The Last of Us TV co-creator Craig Mazin, who will bring his experience adapting video games to the small screen as showrunner of the Baldur's Gate 3 sequel show. With that kind of pedigree, it's almost certain that the show will hew closely to the nature of D&D, especially the interpretation of its world and rules presented in the video game source material.

Perkins worked on D&D for nearly 30 years, starting in 1997 as the editor of Dungeon Magazine, a monthly print periodical known for its supplemental game material. Beginning in 2007, he worked directly on D&D as a game designer, moving all the way up to the title of "game architect," overseeing the progress of D&D as a whole.

The Baldur's Gate video game series dates back to the late '90s, but it got an explosive revival with the 2023 launch of Baldur's Gate 3 from developer Larian Studios. The entire series takes place in the world of Forgotten Realms, which has essentially served as the default D&D setting for years. Forgotten Realms covers a wide range of books, video game spin-offs, and other media, including the criminally underrated movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

No projected premiere date for the Baldur's Gate 3 streaming series has been set.