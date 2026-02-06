Larian isn't involved in the Baldur's Gate TV show, but Swen Vincke says his conversation with Craig Mazin gave him "hope"

Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke has confirmed that Larian will have no creative involvement in the upcoming Baldur's Gate HBO series – but says show creator Craig Mazin has reached out nonetheless.

In reply to a fan asking if Larian writers are consulting on the show, Vincke replied on Twitter, "Not to my knowledge. But Craig did reach out to ask if he could come over to the studio to speak with us. From the conversation we had, I think he [truly] is a big fan which gives me hope."

This isn't seemingly just for show either: In a 2025 interview with BAFTA, Mazin said Baldur's Gate 3 was his favorite game of all time, though he admitted "recency bias" could be a factor.

"Just in terms of how much time I've put into it – and continue to put into it – is really high up there."

In case you're interested, Mazin also confirmed his typical Baldur's Gate 3 party: Shadowheart, Lae'zel, and Gale.

"Although in some of the runs, just for romance purposes, Karlach," Mazin added. "It's the most wholesome romance." No word yet on whether he has started a Durge run, mind you.

From its initial announcement, we know that the Baldur's Gate TV show will continue on from the ending of Baldur's Gate 3, presumably bringing in a host of beloved characters from the instantly iconic RPG. Mazin is attached as writer and showrunner for the HBO adaptation.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more, check out the new TV shows coming your way soon. Still working your way through Baldur's Gate 3? Here's the skinny on Baldur's Gate 3 companions and essential Baldur's Gate 3 weapons.