Larian isn't involved in the Baldur's Gate TV show, but Swen Vincke says his conversation with Craig Mazin gave him "hope"

"Craig did reach out to ask if he could come over to the studio to speak with us"

Baldur's Gate 3 director Swen Vincke has confirmed that Larian will have no creative involvement in the upcoming Baldur's Gate HBO series – but says show creator Craig Mazin has reached out nonetheless.

In reply to a fan asking if Larian writers are consulting on the show, Vincke replied on Twitter, "Not to my knowledge. But Craig did reach out to ask if he could come over to the studio to speak with us. From the conversation we had, I think he [truly] is a big fan which gives me hope."

"Just in terms of how much time I've put into it – and continue to put into it – is really high up there."

