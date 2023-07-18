All the best Baldur's Gate 3 weapons and how to use them

The best weapons in Baldur's Gate 3 are usually magical, but even then there's a lot to consider - martial weapons, simple weapons, heavy, two-handed and more besides. We'll cover all the different weapons you can find in BG3, what they do, who can use them, and where you can find the best Baldur's Gate 3 weapons to bash some monster skulls in.

How to get the best Baldur's Gate 3 weapons

The best Baldur's Gate 3 weapons are all magical, though as we'll discuss below, not every character will be able to use them to their utmost.

Sword of Justice (+1 Greatsword that allows you to give +2 AC to an ally as a Bonus Action). Owned by Anders, who you meet as part of the Baldur's Gate 3 Karlach questline. Joltshooter (+2 Longbow that grants the user 2 Lightning Charges per hit landed). Quest reward for the "Rescue the Grand Duke" quest in the Risen Road. Adamantine Longsword (Longsword that gives -1 to attack rolls for 2 rounds on every enemy it hits). Made in the Adamantine Forge in Grymforge from Mithral Ore and the Longsword Mould. Pale Oak (Quarterstaff that grants immunity to Druid vines and allows you to summon your own). Found as part of the "Investigate Kagha" quest that starts when you read a letter found in her private chest. Sickle of Boooal (Sickle that does 2D4 damage instead of 1D4, and grants advantage to hit bleeding targets). Dropped or bought from Pooldripp the Zealous in the Festering Cove in the Underdark.

We've also made sure to pick out a wide range of weapons above, so it's not just the fighters and paladins who can make use of this special gear in Baldur's Gate 3. Speaking of which though, how do you know what weapons you can use at all?

What weapons can I use?

All characters in Baldur's Gate 3 can use all weapons, but if they're not trained in proficiency with them, they won't get their proficiency bonus on rolls to hit, as outlined in our guide on Baldur's Gate 3 skills and proficiency. They also won't be able to use certain skills tied to that weapon - so while you can swing it around, you really won't be getting the most out of it.

What weapons am I proficient with?

The vast majority of weapons you're proficient with will be decided by your Baldur's Gate 3 class, but there are other ways to become proficient. For example, Dwarves are given proficiency in certain weapons like hammers and axes in character creation, while certain subclasses also can grant proficiencies later on.

You can check what weapons you're proficient with by opening your inventory in-game and selecting the weapon icon on the left, which will tell you what weapons that character can use to their utmost.

Simple and martial weapons explained

All weapons in Baldur's Gate 3 fall into two categories - simple weapons and martial weapons. There's actually no significant difference between the two except that martial weapons tend to be a bit better. They're broken up into those two categories as an easy way to split them up - classes that don't really focus on melee combat tend to only be proficient with simple weapons and maybe a few extras, while appropriately-named "martial classes" like the Fighter and Paladin can use both simple and martial weapons. They're broken up as follows:

Simple weapons

Clubs

Daggers

Darts

Greatclubs

Handaxes

Javelins

Light Crossbows

Light Hammers

Maces

Quarterstaffs

Shortbows

Sickles

Spears

Martial Weapons

Battleaxes

Glaives

Greataxes

Greatswords

Halberds

Hand Crossbows

Heavy Crossbows

Longbows

Longswords

Mauls

Morningstars

Pikes

Rapiers

Scimitars

Shortswords

Slings

Tridents

Warhammers

War Picks

Weapon properties explained

Every weapon in Baldur's Gate 3 has at least one or more weapon properties listed at the bottom of its description, which affect how it's used and how it works. Here's what they all are:

Can't Dual Wield. Can't be used with another weapon in hand.

Can't be used with another weapon in hand. Extra Reach. Can hit enemies at greater range than other melee weapons.

Can hit enemies at greater range than other melee weapons. Finesse. Bonus damage is taken from Dexterity instead of Strength, if your Dexterity is higher.

Bonus damage is taken from Dexterity instead of Strength, if your Dexterity is higher. Heavy. Disadvantage on attacks when wielded by one of the small Baldur's Gate 3 races (Halflings or Gnomes).

Disadvantage on attacks when wielded by one of the small Baldur's Gate 3 races (Halflings or Gnomes). Light. Can be used to dual wield in Baldur's Gate 3, as long as both weapons are light.

Can be used to dual wield in Baldur's Gate 3, as long as both weapons are light. Loading. Can only be fired once per round, even if the character can make multiple attacks.

Can only be fired once per round, even if the character can make multiple attacks. Thrown. Melee weapon also designed to be thrown for the same damage.

Melee weapon also designed to be thrown for the same damage. Two-Handed. Can only be used in two hands.

Can only be used in two hands. Versatile. Can be used in either one or two hands, but does more damage when held in two.

