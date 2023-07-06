How to dual-wield weapons in Baldur's Gate 3

Want to know how to dual-wield in Baldur's Gate 3? Two-weapon fighting is a very fundamental strategy that tends to reward certain builds a lot more than others, using a light weapon in each hand to unleash a barrage of strikes on enemies. However, BG3 doesn't explain particularly well how to dual-wield, and what the advantages and disadvantages of dual-wielding two weapons are over a simple two-handed weapon, like a greataxe. We'll explain how to dual-wield in Baldur's Gate 3 below, as well as how good it is and if it's worth it at all.

How to dual-wield in Baldur's Gate 3

Dual-wielding in Baldur's Gate 3 is done by following these steps:

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Go into your character's inventory by pressing i. Equip two weapons with the "Light" property in both melee weapon slots. Press "R" or the little UI button marked above, right between melee and ranged options, to toggle Dual-Wielding on/off. Your character will now attack with both weapons in combat.

Dual-wielding is a little more complicated than just "more damage" though. Fighting with two weapons in Baldur's Gate 3 uses both your action, to strike with your main hand, and your bonus action, to attack with your off-hand, meaning you won't be able to use that bonus action to shove, dip, jump, or any other extra movement you might get use out of.

Is dual-wielding worth it?

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Our experience is that dual-wielding is one of those strategies that's alright at early levels, but gets weaker later on unless you're specifically making a build based around it using two weapons. Losing a bonus action is a big penalty for many Baldur's Gate 3 classes, especially when a shield or two-handed weapon can provide perks in your off-hand without using up that bonus action in the process.

Dual-wielding also isn't as powerful as you'd think, as the off-hand weapon loses the damage bonus your character's dexterity or strength adds to it. Generally there are just better options for fighting as a whole.

What weapons can you use for dual-wielding?

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Dual-wielding in Baldur's Gate can be done with any two weapons that have the "light" quality, which you can check by holding the cursor over them in the inventory menu. Some light weapon types include:

Clubs (not Greatclubs)

Daggers

Hand Axes

Light Hammers

Scimitars

Shortswords

Sickles

Magic or unusual variants of these weapons don't lose their "light" status, so make sure to check to see if you have any superior enchanted versions of these!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission