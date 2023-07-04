How to get the Owlbear Cub in Baldur's Gate 3

The Baldur's Gate 3 Owlbear Cub is a very endearing creature, in a monstrous way, found in the Owlbear Cave along with its mother and an Owlbear Egg. This being Baldur's Gate 3, there's a variety of results and ways that this can play out, but we should make it clear that at time of writing, in the early access, you cannot recruit the Owlbear Cub, though that may change in the full release, considering you can encounter it throughout the early phases of the game multiple times. Here's what you need to know about the Owlbear Cub in BG3, and how things can play out.

How to get the Baldur's Gate 3 Owlbear Cub (Image: © Larian Studios) As mentioned, you can't currently recruit the Owlbear Cub in Baldur's Gate 3, but even in this early release stage you can encounter it multiple times. Here's a basic guide before we go into more detail below. Find the Owlbear and its cub in the Nest, Northeast of the Blighted Village. Later, head to the Goblin Camp to find Krolla and her Chicken Chasing game, where you need to free the Owlbear Cub she's captured. Head back to your Camp several days later to find the Owlbear Cub for a final interaction where you feed it.

This is a simple version of what's actually a more complex string of optional challenges, but considering the appeal of having a little beaked monstrosity following you around, we can understand people wanting to engage. Let's go into more detail below.

Owlbear Cub location

The Owlbear Cub is in the Owlbear Nest, the entrance to which is just North of the Bridge West of Silvanus Grove and East of the Blighted Village, as you can see on the map above. Once you cross the bridge and can see the entrance to the village, turn North into the forest and head down to the riverbank to find the opening to the cave at coordinates X:85, Y:444.

The cave, technically called the Owlbear Nest, is very small - it's basically the Nest itself and a little Shrine to Selune that forms a quick, unrelated puzzle. To find the Owlbear Cub, simply follow the path to the right - though be warned, it's not alone.

Spare or Kill the Owlbear

Around the corner you'll go into a dialogue encounter with the Mother Owlbear, assuming it sees you (it won't if you successfully stealth about). If you do get spotted, the Mother Owlbear will make a show of intimidation to get you to back off. Things can go several ways here.

If you pass the dialogue check , you can prevent combat with the Mother and Cub Owlbear. There's several ways to do this - animal handling is the main one, but the Speak with Animals spell can allow you to make a Persuasion or Intimidation check to calm it instead, and Animal Friendship will give you advantage on all these checks. However, they still want you to keep your distance even if you pass the check, so if you get spotted coming too close it automatically goes into combat after and before that interaction.





, you can prevent combat with the Mother and Cub Owlbear. There's several ways to do this - animal handling is the main one, but the Speak with Animals spell can allow you to make a Persuasion or Intimidation check to calm it instead, and Animal Friendship will give you advantage on all these checks. However, after and before that interaction. If you fail the dialogue check, it goes to combat instantly. Both the Mother Owlbear and Owlbear Cub will attack, though obviously the Mother is the main threat. The combat ends instantly if you kill the Mother, with the Owlbear Cub going non-hostile.

If the Mother ends up dying, the Cub then eats her body, because… well, it's an animal and it's hungry. You'll have an option to put it down there and then if you consider it to be more humane, but you don't have to take it. Obviously, if you want the Owlbear Cub to come back later, you want to let it live.

If the mother survives, she actually dies later anyway, as the local goblins end up hunting her down after she goes on a bit of a killing spree. The Owlbear Cub will end up under their control.

Getting the Owlbear Cub in the Goblin Camp

At some point later after your first interaction with the Owlbears in their nest, you can find the Cub at the Goblin Camp west of the Blighted Village (it may take a couple of long rests). Here's the way to get it:

Use social manipulation to enter the Goblin Camp as an ally, assuring the guards you're allowed inside.



Immediately look left to find the Goblin Krolla, who runs Chicken-Chasing, and the Owlbear Cub!



Tell Krolla you're leaving and taking the Cub with you.



At this point you can attempt to persuade, intimidate, Illithid-mind-control or just bribe her (500 Gold) into allowing you to take the Cub.



Talk to the Owlbear Cub and let it get your scent, so it can find your own campsite.

Alternatively, killing all the Goblins and their allies in the outside section of the Goblin Camp will allow the Owlbear Cub to escape, but obviously that's a tough challenge. Still, the end result is the same.

Finding the Owlbear Cub in your campsite

At some random point several days later, the Owlbear Cub will appear at the borders of your Campsite, watching wearily. To win it over, do the following:

Pass a DC 10 Animal Handling Check



Choose "Fetch a Piece of Food From Your Bag", then "Toss the Food to the Owlbear".



At this point the Owlbear Cub will bolt into the forest - but it's clear it'll be back.

After this interaction, the Owlbear Cub will appear periodically and randomly in your campsite in the hope of obtaining more food.

Can you have the Owlbear Cub as a companion in battle?

No, at time of writing there's no way to bring the little cub with you into combat or while adventuring, though it's entirely possible that this might change in later updates or with the full release of the game. We'll be sure to update this page accordingly if that should be the case, as even the base stats for the Owlbear Cub would make it a respectable ally, especially in the early game of Baldur's Gate 3.

