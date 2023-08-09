Best Baldur's Gate 3 wizard class build and choices

The best Baldur's Gate 3 wizard build is all about big area of effect battle control from a distance. Because while there's some serious magic damage to be had, Wizards don't really do armor or high hit points, so they're best hanging back and hurling magic from a distance to support the melee members of the party. Setting a magical puddle of grease on fire can go a long way in a fight, especially in the early game (and set up your martial classes to dip their weapons in the blaze).

As a magic user, Wizards lack the replenishable spell slots of something like the Warlock, or the innate magical power of the Sorcerer with their enhancing Metamagic abilities. However, they can use Arcane Recovery to get spell slots back outside of a fight and use the Sculpt Spell Feat to ensure their area of effect magic damage only hurts enemies.

The best Wizard build in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian)

The best wizard build is focused on these main things:

Area of effect damage from a distance

Offensive support from spells like Grease and Thunderwave

Mastering a large and complex array of Intelligence-based magic

The key thing with a Wizard is that they can pump out damage from afar, while controlling the battlefield with Baldur's Gate 3 spells that can affect large areas and generally bothering people from the edges of the fight.

Here's what you need for the best wizard build in Baldur's Gate 3:

Race : Deep Gnome

: Deep Gnome Highest attributes : Intelligence, Dexterity, Wisdom

: Intelligence, Dexterity, Wisdom Subclass : Evocation

: Evocation Background : Sage

: Sage Class Skills : Investigation and Religion

: Investigation and Religion Equipment : Quarterstaff, dagger

: Quarterstaff, dagger Cantrips : Fire Bolt, Ray of Frost

: Fire Bolt, Ray of Frost Spells: Grease, Magic Missile, Ice Knife, Mage Armor, Fog Cloud, Thunderwave, Cloud of Daggers, Misty Step

The two main things to be aware of when building a good wizard is to pump your intelligence as your primary ability and to fight from a distance. When it comes to Race we've gone with the Deep Gnome as it has Superior Darkvision to see up to 24 meters in the dark, which can help with the range. It also has Gnome Cunning which gives you advantages on Intelligence, Wisdom and Charisma saving roles. Hopefully that will help you stay alive. Another choice worth considering is the High Elf, purely for the free extra Cantrip they can cast, giving you a good extra offensive option early on.

There are eight wizard subclasses to pick, which is one of the reasons they can be so flexible and complicated to master. We've gone for Evocation here because of Sculpt Spells, one of the Baldur's Gate 3 Feats you can access that lets you cast magic around your allies so it only affects enemies. Without that, the area of effect abilities you need to make use of are basically dangerous to everyone. The Necromancy subclass' Grim Harvest Feat is also a good choice because it lets you regain hit points if you kill a creature - so it'll toughen up your delicate wizard, though you'll just have to be more careful where you cast.

Using the Sage option from the Baldur's Gate 3 backgrounds will give you a further intelligence boost, as well the Arcana and Investigation class skill proficiencies, which leaves you free to then pick Investigation and Religion as Class Skills to double down on your intellect even more. When it comes to magic, the world is your thaumaturgical oyster: Fire Bolt and Ray of Frost are good starters for ranged damage, with the latter also slowing enemies. Meanwhile, things like Grease and Thunderwave open up area control and let you control the battlefield by creating surfaces that can affect anyone passing through it - Grease followed up by a Fire Bolt is a great one-two punch to set an area ablaze.

Finally, make sure you look for every Scroll you can get your hands on, as Wizards can learn spells from them permanently (though it does cost money). This will build up your repertoire and available skillset, one of the biggest advantages of being a Wizard in the first place.

Later level wizard builds: As you progress up the ranks you can access a spell called Misty Step which lets you teleport around - perfect for keeping your distance or gaining a high ground advantage (something you can also get with Grant Flight). After that, later levels are nearly all focused on big area damage spells like Ice Storm, Wall of Fire and Cloudkill, hence the need for the Sculpt Spell from the Evocation subclass. At level 10 you'll also unlock Empowered Evocation (again, if you chose that subclass) that will let you add your intelligence modifier to damage rolls for evocation spells. When it comes to Feats, either keep boosting your intelligence, or consider investing in the Spell Sniper for an increased chance of landing critical hits.

