Baldur's Gate 3 Spells, magic, and everything you need to know

Baldur's Gate 3 spells are a complex system, but one that's modelled almost verbatim off the manner in which Dungeons and Dragons Fifth Edition handles them, with spell slots, cantrips, concentration mechanics, and a selection of magical powers that allows you to pick the best spells possible for your build.

It's an in-depth system that allows for a lot of customization - but also a lot of ways to get it wrong. With that in mind, we'll explain everything you need to know about magic and spells in Baldur's Gate 3 below, as well as all the best spells and how they work.

Baldur's Gate 3 Best Spells

The best Baldur's Gate 3 spells vary depending on effect and some are hard to balance when it comes to cost versus applicability versus universality, so here's what we find are the ten best spells in Baldur's Gate 3 - if you can equip them, you definitely should.

Guidance (Cantrip: Cleric, Druid). Grants a 1D4 bonus to every out-of-combat dice roll. Ridiculous advantage to the point we expect it to get nerfed. Healing Word (Level 1 Spell: Bard, Cleric). A cheap, bonus action heal that effectively allows you to revive allies, from a distance, without having to use up your main action. Pass Without Trace (Level 2 Spell: Druid, Ranger, Trickery Cleric). +10 to all stealth checks to the caster and those around them as long as they maintain concentration. Fantastic for getting allies around without triggering combat. Eldritch Blast (Cantrip: Warlock). The Warlock's bread and butter. Reliable and effective 1D10 damage dealer that deals Force damage most enemies aren't resistant to, and can be modified with Warlock Invocations. Sleep (Level 1 Spell: Bard, Sorcerer, Wizard, Eldritch Knight Fighter). Puts 24 Hit Points worth of enemies to sleep for two turns, or until they take damage. Very effective way to control a threat, especially if conscious enemies burn their actions trying to wake their allies. Tasha's Hideous Laughter (Level 1 Spell: Bard, Wizard, Eldritch Knight Fighter, Copper Draconic Sorcerer). Knock an enemy prone and incapacitated with laughter. A chance to break every round or if they take damage, but melee attacks on the target automatically crit, which is very powerful. Light (Cantrip: Bard, Cleric, Sorcerer, Wizard, Eldritch Knight Fighter, High Elf, High Half-Elf). Make an object generate light. Sounds basic, but if you have Baldur's Gate 3 companions without darkvision, like Lae'zel or Gael, or can't see in the dark yourself, this spell is a lifesaver. Scorching Ray (Level 2 Spell: Sorcerer, Wizard, Fiend Warlock). Three rays of fire shot at one or different targets that deal 2D6 fire damage each. Works nicely either against bosses or groups. Dissonant Whispers (Level 1 Spell: Bard, Great Old One Warlock). Does 3D6 to a target and frightens them, giving them disadvantage on all attack rolls and ability checks. An excellent way to weaken a dangerous enemy. Hunter's Mark (Level 1 Spell: Ranger, Oath of Vengeance Paladin). A bonus action curse that bumps all weapon attacks on the target by 1D6 damage. If you can kill the afflicted before the spell ends, you can switch the Mark to another target for free.

There's plenty more effective spells and magics to choose from, but these are then that you should never go without, if you're playing as any of the Baldur's Gate 3 classes that can choose them.

Alternatively, pick your party members accordingly - Shadowheart either knows, or can learn, the top three spells on this list. Speaking of which though, how do you learn spells? How do you even go about casting them?

How spells in Baldur's Gate 3 work

Spells in Baldur's Gate 3 follow the same system as Dungeons and Dragons 5E. For those who don't know, here's the basics:

If your character knows a spell, they can choose to cast it. If the spell is a Cantrip, it's cast for free (besides whatever action is needed to cast it). Otherwise, it costs the caster a Spell Slot of 1st Level or higher, depending on what spell it is. Spell Slots are basically ammo for your spells, like bullets that can be put into any number of different guns. Some spells require Spell Slots of a certain level, like the 2nd level Scorching Ray needing a 2nd Level Spell Slot or more to work, and not being able to be cast with a 1st Level Spell Slot. Some spells try to hurt or affect enemies, either by beating their Armor Class (AC), or by forcing them to make some sort of Saving Throw (the spell's description tells you which one). The Spell Slot is used up even if the spell misses, or the target succeeds on their Saving Throw to dodge or resist it. Some spells can be "upcast", i.e., using a higher level of Spell Slot than they need for a greater effect, such as increasing the amount of targets it can hit or the damage inflicted. Concentration is a factor in certain spells that last for a long time. Concentration means the caster has to voluntarily keep the spell going, but every time they take damage, they have to roll a dice to see if they can maintain concentration. They also can't concentrate on more than one spell at once, though they can cast non-concentration spells during this time without issue. All Spell Slots are regained at the end of a Long Rest. A few classes, like the Warlock, can also regain them on a Short Rest, or through special abilities. You can look at a character's Spellbook by pressing the K button.

That's a very summary example, and we recommend actually just casting spells yourself to get a feel for how the system works. It's also very important to read the full description of the spell in the Spellbook, including what kind of action it needs to cast, how long its duration is, the range, whether it requires concentration, and more besides. It's easy to miss an important detail - such as Poison Spray having a very short range - and select a spell that isn't what you were hoping for. Speaking of which, how do you pick those new spells?

Learning and preparing new spells in Baldur's Gate 3

Each class in Baldur's Gate 3 that's capable of casting spells comes across them in different ways, with some being more versatile than others. Spells are usually learned when your characters level up - you'll be able to choose some new spells depending on their class and level to add to their knowledge, as well as sometimes replacing an existing spell if you want to.

Some classes know more spells than they can have prepared. For example, a Wizard might know dozens of spells, but only have six of them ready to cast at any one time. To switch what spells you have prepared, go into the Spellbook with K any time you're out of combat and choose which ones you want to have ready.

Classes that prepare spells from a larger list: Clerics, Druids, Wizards, Paladins

Clerics, Druids, Wizards, Paladins Classes/Subclasses that don't prepare spells: Bards, Sorcerers, Warlocks, Eldritch Knight Fighters, Rangers, Arcane Trickster Rogues

How to use Spell Scrolls and learn from them in Baldur's Gate 3

Spell Scrolls are single-use consumable items found around the game that a character can use to cast a spell for free, once, even if it's not a spell that they'd normally be able to. It also doesn't cost a Spell Slot to fire off, but aside from that, it works the same as the original spell. Even the most bone-headed Barbarian could use a Spell Scroll to cast Charm Person or Feather Fall!

Spell Scrolls can also be used to teach Wizards spells, though this does apply only to Wizards and no other classes. To do so, right click the Spell Scroll in your inventory and select the "learn" option. This will consume the scroll, but add that spell permanently to that Wizard's spellbook. It will also cost some gold, the amount changing based on the Wizard's specialised school, the spell's level, and certain other factors. Don't worry - it'll tell you the price before you need to commit to doing it.

