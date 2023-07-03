Baldur's Gate 3 difficulty options are, at time of writing, not especially extensive, with little control given to the player to alter or adapt the challenge and make BG3 either easier or harder. However, there are some important caveats to that statement, and some things to keep in mind as we discuss ways in which you can make Baldur's Gate 3 easier or harder for yourself.

How to change difficulty in Baldur's Gate 3 (Image: © Larian Studios) At time of writing, there is no option to change difficulty in Baldur's Gate 3, but there will be soon. In an update detailing content to be added in the full 1.0 release, Larian Studios stated that players would have three options for difficulty: a default Normal mode, which is presumably what is available in the Early Access version of the game, as well as two alternatives: Story Mode: The easier option, in Story Mode friendly NPCs are harder to kill, traders have an additional 20% discount, and your characters have a +2 bonus to proficiency, making you even more likely to succeed at anything you're trained in.

Hardcore Mode: The more difficult option, enemy AI here will prioritize weaker targets and really go in for the kill, thinking more tactically, as well as having greater resources, spells and more to work from.

We don't know yet how these difficulty modes will be selected, if they'll be chosen from when you start a new game or be alterable during the campaign, but we'll be sure to update this page as and when we know more in the final release.

Fortunately, struggling players don't have to wait that long, as there's some things they can do now to ensure more victory and less turmoil.

Baldur's Gate 3 too hard?

If you're having some trouble with Baldur's Gate 3 and think it's pretty hard, that's totally fair - BG3 is a very challenging game, and while our list of Baldur's Gate 3 tips will do a lot to help you out in general, here's some advice on making the game specifically a little easier to play.

Pick your companions carefully. You can change your party composition and which Baldur's Gate 3 companions you want with you after a long rest at camp. When you do, think about what you want to achieve that day and pick accordingly - if you want to do a lot of sneaking, pick Astarion. If you want to incinerate a small army, go get Gael the wizard.

You can change your party composition and which Baldur's Gate 3 companions you want with you after a long rest at camp. When you do, think about what you want to achieve that day and pick accordingly - if you want to do a lot of sneaking, pick Astarion. If you want to incinerate a small army, go get Gael the wizard. Save early, save often! On the standard keybindings quicksave is F5 and quickload is F8, and we recommend giving it a prod every so often, either before major fights or decisions, or just after them, as the game resets you back to the last save every time you die.

On the standard keybindings quicksave is F5 and quickload is F8, and we recommend giving it a prod every so often, either before major fights or decisions, or just after them, as the game resets you back to the last save every time you die. Talking is always safer. A good smooth-talker doesn't have to deal with a lot of the game's deadlier threats, when they can placate or lie their way around them. Try picking any of the more charismatic Baldur's Gate 3 classes, such as Bards, Sorcerers or Warlocks, and sweet talk your way to victory.

A good smooth-talker doesn't have to deal with a lot of the game's deadlier threats, when they can placate or lie their way around them. Try picking any of the more charismatic Baldur's Gate 3 classes, such as Bards, Sorcerers or Warlocks, and sweet talk your way to victory. You don't always have to do everything the moment you find it. If you come across a dungeon or enemy, you can always come back later to deal with it if it turns out you're underleveled.

