Hardened Oblivion stans are discovering that the Expert difficulty in Bethesda's new RPG remake is "broken" and say it "needs to be patched ASAP"
The jump from Adept to Expert is certainly something
The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is finally here after months of speculation, but fans of Bethesda Game Studios' new remake who are opting to play it on one of its higher difficulties aren't exactly having a good time.
If you're the kind of person who plays Skyrim on Legendary difficulty and tears through any enemies thrown your way, you might feel inclined to, at the least, take on the new Oblivion's Expert mode.
Judging by fellow high difficulty stans' accounts so far, however, it's safe to say you probably shouldn't – until a patch rolls around, anyway. Players are reporting that, while the Adept difficulty is "laughably easy," Expert is "broken."
Recent Reddit threads highlight as much, with one post seeing a fan ask for other players' own "thoughts on difficulty settings" in the remake.
"Adept is laughably easy," writes the poster. "Almost impossible to be killed and you kill everything in a hit or two. However, bumping it up one level to Expert makes every enemy an absolute bullet sponge, and it takes a full minute to kill each one." Comments echo the observation.
"Seems like Expert quadruples their health pool and makes you take double damage," reads a response from the OP. "I wish there was something in between Adept and Expert. Goes from way too easy to just a complete slog and chore."
Another replier wishes they could set a "custom difficulty" to avoid the issue, while most conclude that the jump between difficulties "seems legit broken," with a separate thread stating it "needs to be patched ASAP."
I gave the higher difficulty a go myself when I first played, and I'm inclined to agree.
It took me ages to kill rats in the sewer at the beginning of the game, and enemies within the first Oblivion Gate at Kvatch felt nearly impossible to overcome.
It doesn't seem like this is an issue that can be circumvented by playing the best class in Oblivion Remastered, either, and it's certainly not down to skill, so I'd recommend sticking with Adept for now.
