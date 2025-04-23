Best Classes in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered

The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered best class is something you won't have to worry about until after the tutorial, as the game allows you to get a feel for the basic mechanics across the board before choosing which one you want to invest in. Whether you're more interested in Combat, Magic, or Stealth, each of these categories has 7 class options, for a total of 21 Classes, not to mention the additional wild card class you invent yourself to throw Oblivion Remastered for a loop.

If you're interested in knowing more about the class system in Oblivion, as well as which is the best class and what the effects of them are, we've got all the details hammered out below for you. There's no reason to be anything less than wholly prepared – and that's where we come in.

What is the best Class in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered?

The best class you can choose in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered is ultimately the custom class that you make yourself, as you can perfectly tailor it to your needs and playstyle. As there's no downside to a Custom Class over a pre-set one, it means that there's almost no reason not to create one, unless there so happens to be an existing class that perfectly meets your needs already. You should also keep your race and species in mind – certain combinations will work more effectively towards certain playstyles than others.

More broadly though, the question of the best class is a question of what's the best playstyle in the Oblivion remake, and what builds you want to lean into. Personally, I would advocate for either a Stealth/Marksman focus, or for a Magic user with Destruction, Conjuration, and Restoration.

These builds have become legendary in the Elder Scrolls community for being particularly powerful in most games – the stealth archer devastating foes from a distance like a medieval sniper, and the mage being able to both protect themselves while annihilating others.

Best Oblivion Remastered Classes for each Specialization

If you're more interested in the pre-set classes in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion, we've got them all listed here, sorted by the three specializations: Combat, Magic, and Stealth.

Best Combat Class: CRUSADER Attributes: Strength, Willpower Skills: Athletics, Blade, Blunt, Destruction, Hand-to-Hand, Heavy Armor, Restoration A Paladin class, the Crusader allows fighters to stand on the front lines, while supporting them with magical ability too. Heavy Armor and Restoration always means you become a powerful tank, but both Blunt and Blade skills means you'll smash through anything that's stupid enough to get close.

Best Magic Class: SPELLSWORD Attributes: Endurance, Willpower Skills: Alteration, Blade, Block, Heavy Armor, Destruction, Illusion, Restoration This hybrid of spellcaster and warrior finds an ideal balance, as players can cast all the most powerful spells and still have heavy armor and blade powers to ensure they can thrive in combat. It means you can launch lightning from a distance before switching to swordplay if the enemy's still alive when they reach you.

Best Stealth Class: ASSASSIN Attributes: Speed, Intelligence Skills: Acrobatics, Alchemy, Blade, Light Armor, Marksman, Security, Sneak The Assassin is a living shadow who focuses on stealth offense without compromise. If you're leaning into the idea of the silent killer, this is the class that doesn't dilute that vision and really focuses on that goal.



What do Oblivion Remastered Classes do?

Your class in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remaster doesn't limit you to certain options or grant unique powers: instead, it simply grants you an initial increase to the skills tied to it, as well as permanently increasing the speed at which you level up those skills. That means that a Thief will level up their Sneak skill faster than a Crusader, but that doesn't mean that the Crusader can't Sneak at all – and, in fact, they both have the same limit.

The specific buffs associated are that favored Attributes receive a +5 bonus, and Major Skills receive a +20 bonus, while also levelling up faster through repeated use than non-selected skills. Not only that, but skills tied to your specialization get an additional +5 bonus and increase more rapidly too.

Can you change Class in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered?

From what we've seen, Oblivion Remastered does not allow you to change class or respec once you leave the sewer at the end of the tutorial. You'll have a final chance to modify and tweak your character at the exit, but once you leave, you're locked in. It's possible that there's a hidden means to respec out in the world that the community has yet to discover, but there's no evidence for it – and frankly, we wouldn't count on it.

All Classes in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered

Below we have every class in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered, as well as what skills and bonuses you get from them.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Class Specialization Favored Attributes Major Skills Warrior Combat Strength, Endurance Armorer, Athletics, Blade, Block, Blunt, Hand-to-hand, Heavy Armor Barbarian Combat Strength, Speed Armorer, Athletics, Blade, Block, Blunt, Hand-to-hand, Light Armor Crusader Combat Strength, Willpower Athletics, Blade, Blunt, Destruction, Hand-to-hand, Heavy Armor, Restoration Knight Combat Strength, Personality Blade, Block, Blunt, Hand-to-hand, Heavy Armor, Illusion, Speechcraft Archer Combat Agility, Strength Armorer, Blade, Blunt, Hand-to-hand, Light Armor, Marksman, Sneak Scout Combat Speed, Endurance Acrobatics, Alchemy, Armorer, Athletics, Blade, Block, Light Armor Rogue Combat Speed, Personality Alchemy, Athletics, Blade, Block, Illusion, Light Armor, Mercantile Mage Magic Intelligence, Willpower Alchemy, Alteration, Conjuration, Destruction, Illusion, Mysticism, Restoration Sorcerer Magic Intelligence, Endurance Alchemy, Alteration, Conjuration, Destruction, Heavy Armor, Mysticism, Restoration Battlemage Magic Strength, Intelligence Alchemy, Alteration, Blade, Blunt, Conjuration, Destruction, Mysticism Healer Magic Personality, Willpower Alchemy, Alteration, Destruction, Illusion, Mercantile, Restoration, Speechcraft Spellsword Magic Willpower, Endurance Alteration, Blade, Block, Destruction, Heavy Armor, Illusion, Restoration Witchhunter Magic Intelligence, Agility Alchemy, Athletics, Conjuration, Destruction, Marksman, Mysticism, Security Nightblade Magic Willpower, Speed Acrobatics, Alteration, Athletics, Blade, Destruction, Light Armor, Restoration Thief Stealth Speed, Agility Acrobatics, Light Armor, Marksman, Mercantile, Security, Sneak, Speechcraft Agent Stealth Personality, Agility Acrobatics, Illusion, Marksman, Mercantile, Security, Sneak, Speechcraft Acrobat Stealth Agility, Endurance Acrobatics, Blade, Block, Marksman, Security, Sneak, Speechcraft Assassin Stealth Speed, Intelligence Acrobatics, Alchemy, Blade, Light Armor, Marksman, Security, Sneak Monk Stealth Agility, Willpower Acrobatics, Alteration, Athletics, Hand-to-hand, Marksman, Security, Sneak Pilgrim Stealth Personality, Endurance Armorer, Block, Blunt, Light Armor, Mercantile, Security, Speechcraft Bard Stealth Personality, Intelligence Alchemy, Blade, Block, Illusion, Light Armor, Mercantile, Speechcraft

