Best Classes in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered
We've got a full list for the best classes of each type in Elder Scrolls Oblivion
The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered best class is something you won't have to worry about until after the tutorial, as the game allows you to get a feel for the basic mechanics across the board before choosing which one you want to invest in. Whether you're more interested in Combat, Magic, or Stealth, each of these categories has 7 class options, for a total of 21 Classes, not to mention the additional wild card class you invent yourself to throw Oblivion Remastered for a loop.
If you're interested in knowing more about the class system in Oblivion, as well as which is the best class and what the effects of them are, we've got all the details hammered out below for you. There's no reason to be anything less than wholly prepared – and that's where we come in.
What is the best Class in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered?
The best class you can choose in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered is ultimately the custom class that you make yourself, as you can perfectly tailor it to your needs and playstyle. As there's no downside to a Custom Class over a pre-set one, it means that there's almost no reason not to create one, unless there so happens to be an existing class that perfectly meets your needs already. You should also keep your race and species in mind – certain combinations will work more effectively towards certain playstyles than others.
More broadly though, the question of the best class is a question of what's the best playstyle in the Oblivion remake, and what builds you want to lean into. Personally, I would advocate for either a Stealth/Marksman focus, or for a Magic user with Destruction, Conjuration, and Restoration.
These builds have become legendary in the Elder Scrolls community for being particularly powerful in most games – the stealth archer devastating foes from a distance like a medieval sniper, and the mage being able to both protect themselves while annihilating others.
Best Oblivion Remastered Classes for each Specialization
If you're more interested in the pre-set classes in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion, we've got them all listed here, sorted by the three specializations: Combat, Magic, and Stealth.
- Best Combat Class: CRUSADER
- Attributes: Strength, Willpower
- Skills: Athletics, Blade, Blunt, Destruction, Hand-to-Hand, Heavy Armor, Restoration
- A Paladin class, the Crusader allows fighters to stand on the front lines, while supporting them with magical ability too. Heavy Armor and Restoration always means you become a powerful tank, but both Blunt and Blade skills means you'll smash through anything that's stupid enough to get close.
- Best Magic Class: SPELLSWORD
- Attributes: Endurance, Willpower
- Skills: Alteration, Blade, Block, Heavy Armor, Destruction, Illusion, Restoration
- This hybrid of spellcaster and warrior finds an ideal balance, as players can cast all the most powerful spells and still have heavy armor and blade powers to ensure they can thrive in combat. It means you can launch lightning from a distance before switching to swordplay if the enemy's still alive when they reach you.
- Best Stealth Class: ASSASSIN
- Attributes: Speed, Intelligence
- Skills: Acrobatics, Alchemy, Blade, Light Armor, Marksman, Security, Sneak
- The Assassin is a living shadow who focuses on stealth offense without compromise. If you're leaning into the idea of the silent killer, this is the class that doesn't dilute that vision and really focuses on that goal.
What do Oblivion Remastered Classes do?
Your class in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remaster doesn't limit you to certain options or grant unique powers: instead, it simply grants you an initial increase to the skills tied to it, as well as permanently increasing the speed at which you level up those skills. That means that a Thief will level up their Sneak skill faster than a Crusader, but that doesn't mean that the Crusader can't Sneak at all – and, in fact, they both have the same limit.
The specific buffs associated are that favored Attributes receive a +5 bonus, and Major Skills receive a +20 bonus, while also levelling up faster through repeated use than non-selected skills. Not only that, but skills tied to your specialization get an additional +5 bonus and increase more rapidly too.
Can you change Class in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered?
From what we've seen, Oblivion Remastered does not allow you to change class or respec once you leave the sewer at the end of the tutorial. You'll have a final chance to modify and tweak your character at the exit, but once you leave, you're locked in. It's possible that there's a hidden means to respec out in the world that the community has yet to discover, but there's no evidence for it – and frankly, we wouldn't count on it.
All Classes in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered
Below we have every class in The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered, as well as what skills and bonuses you get from them.
Class
Specialization
Favored Attributes
Major Skills
Warrior
Combat
Strength, Endurance
Armorer, Athletics, Blade, Block, Blunt, Hand-to-hand, Heavy Armor
Barbarian
Combat
Strength, Speed
Armorer, Athletics, Blade, Block, Blunt, Hand-to-hand, Light Armor
Crusader
Combat
Strength, Willpower
Athletics, Blade, Blunt, Destruction, Hand-to-hand, Heavy Armor, Restoration
Knight
Combat
Strength, Personality
Blade, Block, Blunt, Hand-to-hand, Heavy Armor, Illusion, Speechcraft
Archer
Combat
Agility, Strength
Armorer, Blade, Blunt, Hand-to-hand, Light Armor, Marksman, Sneak
Scout
Combat
Speed, Endurance
Acrobatics, Alchemy, Armorer, Athletics, Blade, Block, Light Armor
Rogue
Combat
Speed, Personality
Alchemy, Athletics, Blade, Block, Illusion, Light Armor, Mercantile
Mage
Magic
Intelligence, Willpower
Alchemy, Alteration, Conjuration, Destruction, Illusion, Mysticism, Restoration
Sorcerer
Magic
Intelligence, Endurance
Alchemy, Alteration, Conjuration, Destruction, Heavy Armor, Mysticism, Restoration
Battlemage
Magic
Strength, Intelligence
Alchemy, Alteration, Blade, Blunt, Conjuration, Destruction, Mysticism
Healer
Magic
Personality, Willpower
Alchemy, Alteration, Destruction, Illusion, Mercantile, Restoration, Speechcraft
Spellsword
Magic
Willpower, Endurance
Alteration, Blade, Block, Destruction, Heavy Armor, Illusion, Restoration
Witchhunter
Magic
Intelligence, Agility
Alchemy, Athletics, Conjuration, Destruction, Marksman, Mysticism, Security
Nightblade
Magic
Willpower, Speed
Acrobatics, Alteration, Athletics, Blade, Destruction, Light Armor, Restoration
Thief
Stealth
Speed, Agility
Acrobatics, Light Armor, Marksman, Mercantile, Security, Sneak, Speechcraft
Agent
Stealth
Personality, Agility
Acrobatics, Illusion, Marksman, Mercantile, Security, Sneak, Speechcraft
Acrobat
Stealth
Agility, Endurance
Acrobatics, Blade, Block, Marksman, Security, Sneak, Speechcraft
Assassin
Stealth
Speed, Intelligence
Acrobatics, Alchemy, Blade, Light Armor, Marksman, Security, Sneak
Monk
Stealth
Agility, Willpower
Acrobatics, Alteration, Athletics, Hand-to-hand, Marksman, Security, Sneak
Pilgrim
Stealth
Personality, Endurance
Armorer, Block, Blunt, Light Armor, Mercantile, Security, Speechcraft
Bard
Stealth
Personality, Intelligence
Alchemy, Blade, Block, Illusion, Light Armor, Mercantile, Speechcraft
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.