How to start the Dark Brotherhood Questline in Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered

The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered Dark Brotherhood is this world's answer to the Assassin's Guild, but actually finding the Brotherhood isn't easy. After all, it might surprise you to learn that they're actually quite secretive. Who'd have thought?

To find the Dark Brotherhood means doing some ugly things – namely murdering innocent or minor characters, something that those who want to play The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered in a more heroic manner might struggle to do. Still, for those who are happy to join this treehouse club of stabbing enthusiasts and theater kids, here's how to start the Dark Brotherhood questline in Oblivion Remastered and where you can join them.

How to join the Dark Brotherhood in Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered (Image: © Bethesda) To join the Dark Brotherhood and start their questline in Oblivion Remastered, you first need to kill a random or minor NPC without provocation. You'll know when you've done it because a text box will come up saying "Your killing has been observed by forces unknown..." At this point you need to find a safe space to sleep, like an Inn, and you'll be woken up in the night by a Dark Brotherhood representative named Lucien Lachance, who gives you the first quest "A Knife in the Dark". If you can complete this and kill a target, Rufio, he'll tell you more.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Rufio is an incredibly easy target, fortunately. His location is marked on the map for you at the Inn of Ill Omen, and he spends most of his time asleep in his bed with no security, so just go down to the basement where he sleeps and stab him once to complete the quest.

After that, sleep again to meet once more with Lachance. He'll allow you to join the Brotherhood, telling you to go to Cheydinhal and access the Abandoned House there. In the basement is a spooky door where you give the password: "Sanguine, My Brother." Do that and you can enter the Brotherhood Sanctuary, now an official member!

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Unsurprisingly, Brotherhood quests are focused largely on murdering people, and while it's not mandatory, those who have stealthy builds generally find themselves flourishing more. For some indication about what that means, check out the best class in Oblivion Remastered for those who want to play sneaky, stabby characters.

