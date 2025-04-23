How to start the Dark Brotherhood Questline in Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered
To join the Dark Brotherhood in Oblivion, you need to kill a random person, and then speak with Lucien Lachance
The Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered Dark Brotherhood is this world's answer to the Assassin's Guild, but actually finding the Brotherhood isn't easy. After all, it might surprise you to learn that they're actually quite secretive. Who'd have thought?
To find the Dark Brotherhood means doing some ugly things – namely murdering innocent or minor characters, something that those who want to play The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered in a more heroic manner might struggle to do. Still, for those who are happy to join this treehouse club of stabbing enthusiasts and theater kids, here's how to start the Dark Brotherhood questline in Oblivion Remastered and where you can join them.
How to join the Dark Brotherhood in Elder Scrolls 4 Oblivion Remastered
To join the Dark Brotherhood and start their questline in Oblivion Remastered, you first need to kill a random or minor NPC without provocation. You'll know when you've done it because a text box will come up saying "Your killing has been observed by forces unknown..." At this point you need to find a safe space to sleep, like an Inn, and you'll be woken up in the night by a Dark Brotherhood representative named Lucien Lachance, who gives you the first quest "A Knife in the Dark". If you can complete this and kill a target, Rufio, he'll tell you more.
Rufio is an incredibly easy target, fortunately. His location is marked on the map for you at the Inn of Ill Omen, and he spends most of his time asleep in his bed with no security, so just go down to the basement where he sleeps and stab him once to complete the quest.
After that, sleep again to meet once more with Lachance. He'll allow you to join the Brotherhood, telling you to go to Cheydinhal and access the Abandoned House there. In the basement is a spooky door where you give the password: "Sanguine, My Brother." Do that and you can enter the Brotherhood Sanctuary, now an official member!
Unsurprisingly, Brotherhood quests are focused largely on murdering people, and while it's not mandatory, those who have stealthy builds generally find themselves flourishing more. For some indication about what that means, check out the best class in Oblivion Remastered for those who want to play sneaky, stabby characters.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.