All playable Baldur's Gate 3 races and which you should choose

There are currently 9 playable Baldur's Gate 3 races, ranging from Tieflings to Drow to Elves, Dwarves, Gnomes and more besides. Effectively this is the chance to choose your character's species, and while there absolutely isn't a best race, what with them all being pretty well-balanced, certain character classes and races do pair a little more effectively, or help certain builds more than others. Or perhaps you just want to know what the powers of each are and have them explained clearly, so I'll lay out the different playable races in Baldur's Gate 3, and the abilities of each one.

All playable races in Baldur's Gate 3

There are 11 races you can choose from in the full release of Baldur's Gate 3, some of which have variant subraces you then pick from that grant additional abilities. Here's the full list:

Dragonborn (to be added in full release) Subraces: Red, Green, Blue, Black, White, Gold, Silver, Bronze, Copper and Brass Dragonborn

(to be added in full release) Drow Subraces: Lolth-Sworn Drow and Selderine Drow

Dwarf Subraces: Gold Dwarf, Shield Dwarf and Duergar (last to be added in full release)

Elf Subraces: High Elf and Wood Elf

Githyanki No subraces

Gnome Subraces: Deep Gnome, Forest Gnome and Rock Gnome

Half-Elf Subraces: High Half-Elf, Wood Half-Elf and Drow Half-Elf (last to be added in full release)

Halfling Subraces: Lightfoot Halfling and Strongheart Halfling

Half-Orc (to be added in full release) No subraces

(to be added in full release) Human No subraces

Tiefling Subraces: Asmodeus Tiefling, Mephistopheles Tiefling and Zariel Tiefling



Clearly it's an extensive list, with a range of diverse characters and options to pick from. We'll go into the specifics of each race further down, but it's also worth acknowledging which classes and which races pair up most effectively, as well as which ones are most powerful as a rule - if any.

Best playable races in Baldur's Gate 3

If you want the most effective choices in character creation in Baldur's Gate 3, it's more important to pair class and race together intelligently, as there's no one best race on its own - it's about how you use those attributes and abilities. That being said, if you're stuck for ideas and want some pointers, here's a few indicators on some species with a little extra edge on their own terms.

Wood Half-Elf: Half-Elves are pretty versatile as a rule, capable of fitting any class nicely, but the Wood Half-Elf's increased movement speed and stealth makes them a little more elastic than their Drow and High Elf counterparts.

Half-Elves are pretty versatile as a rule, capable of fitting any class nicely, but the Wood Half-Elf's increased movement speed and stealth makes them a little more elastic than their Drow and High Elf counterparts. Forest Gnome: Gnomes' resilience to effectively half of all magic attacks is a real bonus, but while the Deep Gnome is probably a little better purely mechanically, we like the Forest Gnome more, purely because an inherent ability to Speak with Animals is a very, very fun power, and one that can actually be very helpful depending on how it's used.

Gnomes' resilience to effectively half of all magic attacks is a real bonus, but while the Deep Gnome is probably a little better purely mechanically, we like the Forest Gnome more, purely because an inherent ability to Speak with Animals is a very, very fun power, and one that can actually be very helpful depending on how it's used. Asmodeus Tiefling: Tieflings' charming nature can be very useful, and resistance to fire damage can be a regular lifesaver, but it's the Asmodeus Tiefling that had the most commonly applicable magics that can be used in a variety of situations.

Best Baldur's Gate 3 classes and races to pair together

If you want to optimize a build, certain races lend themselves to certain roles and Baldur's Gate 3 classes more effectively than others in BG3. Here's a summary of who pairs well with what, at least before we get into it in more detail further down.

Dragonborn All subraces: Paladin, Sorcerer, Warlock, Barbarian, Fighter

Drow Lolth-Sworn Drow: Sorcerer, Wizard, Bard, Rogue Selderine Drow: Sorcerer, Wizard, Bard, Rogue

Dwarf Gold Dwarf: Cleric, Druid, Monk Shield Dwarf: Fighter, Barbarian, Paladin Duergar: Unknown

Elf High Elf: Wizard, Rogue Wood Elf: Ranger, Rogue, Monk, Bard, Cleric

Githyanki No subraces: Fighter, Wizard, Warlock

Gnome Deep Gnome: Rogue, Wizard Forest Gnome: Rogue, Wizard Rock Gnome: Wizard

Half-Elf Drow Half-Elf: Warlock, Sorcerer, Bard High Half-Elf: Warlock, Sorcerer, Bard Wood Half-Elf: Warlock, Sorcerer, Bard

Halfling Lightfoot Halfling: Bard, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock Strongheart Halfling: Wizard, Rogue, Bard, Ranger, Monk

Half-Orc No subraces: Fighter, Barbarian, Paladin, Cleric, Monk

Human No subraces: All-rounder, no best class

Tiefling Asmodeus Tiefling: Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock Mephistopheles Tiefling: Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock Zariel Tiefling: Paladin, Bard, Warlock



Clearly there's a lot to consider, but again, keep in mind - any class and race can pair together effectively. All we're listing above are strictly the optimum min-max builds, but there's no reason that a Half-Orc can't be an effective bard or a Gnome become a deadly barbarian warrior. Don't feel limited by the abilities you're given, basically - all you gain from the above pairings are a slight edge, and nothing that can't be overcome by hard work or clever thinking.

Now that that's all been established, let's look at all the different species roaming around Baldur's Gate 3, and the specific abilities they offer.

Dragonborn

Ability increases: Unknown

Unknown Racial Features: Unknown

Unknown Subraces Red Dragonborn Green Dragonborn Blue Dragonborn Black Dragonborn White Dragonborn Gold Dragonborn Silver Dragonborn Bronze Dragonborn Copper Dragonborn Brass Dragonborn

Best classes: Paladin, Sorcerer, Warlock, Bard, Fighter

Coming in the full release and by far and away the species with the most subraces, Dragonborn are a rare race of draconic humanoids who, in Dungeons and Dragons, had varying breath weapons and resistances based on their heritage, with Red Dragonborn breathing fire, Green breathing poison, Blue breathing lightning, and so on. In the Player's Handbook they got a boost to Charisma and Strength, which if that continues, would set them up nicely for either the heavier martial classes or as one of the many Charisma-based spellcasters.

Drow

Ability increases: +2 Dexterity, +1 Charisma

+2 Dexterity, +1 Charisma Racial Features: Fey Ancestry (advantage on saving throws against being charmed, and can't be magically put to sleep) Rapier, Shortsword and Hand Crossbow proficiency (proficient with these weapons, regardless of chosen class) Drow Spellcasting (can cast Dancing Lights as a cantrip. Can also cast Faerie Fire after level 3 and Darkness after level 5, though only once each per long rest). Superior Darkvision (can see in darkness up to 24 meters)

Subraces Lolth-Sworn Drow: no variant abilities Selderine Drow: no variant abilities

Best classes: Sorcerer, Wizard, Bard, Rogue

Drow were originally elves who ventured down into the Underdark and became changed by the villainous spider goddess Lolth to better suit the subterranean landscape. Some Drow have sworn allegiance to Lolth, others have broken away from her influence, which determines the two "subraces" mentioned above. There's actually no difference in the inherent abilities of these two subraces, but it may determine certain dialogue choices in-game.

The evasive Dexterity and Charisma bump that Drow get mark them as solid choices for Sorcerers in particular, especially with all those ranged attacks that their Darkvision can help them land, but any Dex class can benefit from this. They also have the best darkvision in the game at time of writing, able to see further than any other species.

Dwarves

Ability increases: +2 Constitution

+2 Constitution Racial Features: Dwarven Resilience (advantage on saving throws against poison and resistance to poison damage) Battleaxe, Handaxe, Light Hammer and Warhammer proficiency (proficient with these weapons, regardless of chosen class) Darkvision (can see in darkness up to 18 meters) Reduced movement speed (Can move only 7.5 meters per round)

Subraces Gold Dwarf: +1 Wisdom, Dwarven Toughness (HP max increased by 1 per level) Shield Dwarf: +2 Strength, Light and Medium Armor Proficiency (proficient with these armor types, regardless of chosen class) Duergar: Unknown, to be added in full release

Best classes: Gold Dwarf: Cleric, Druid, Monk, Ranger Shield Dwarf: Fighter, Barbarian, Paladin



A fantasy classic, Dwarves in Baldur's Gate 3 are effectively what you think they would be after Lord of the Rings and all the rest set the standard. Miners, warriors, stoic and often traditionalist, the main outlier are the Duergar, coming in the full release. Duergar were dwarves captured by the Mind Flayers and taken to the Underdark to be experimented on in hideous ways. They've broken free of their tentacled captors, but their bodies and brains have been altered to suit the Underdark and their former masters' needs.

When it comes to optimising the best classes, the sturdy resilience of Dwarves makes them good tanks - Paladins and Fighters - though the Wisdom bump to Gold Dwarves can pull them towards wisdom-based spellcasters like the Druid and Monk. There's also the wildcard armor proficiency given to Shield Dwarves - you could always make a wizard or sorcerer capable of wearing actual armor!

Elves

Ability increases: +2 Dexterity

+2 Dexterity Racial Features: Fey Ancestry (advantage on saving throws against being charmed, and can't be magically put to sleep) Keen Senses (proficiency in Perception) Longsword, Shortsword, Longbow and Shortbow proficiency (proficient with these weapons, regardless of chosen class) Darkvision (can see in darkness up to 18 meters)

Subraces High Elf: +1 Intelligence, 1 Wizard Cantrip Wood Elf: +1 Wisdom, Fleet of Foot (movement speed increased to 10.5 meters per round), Mask of the Wild (proficiency in Stealth)

Best classes: High Elf: Wizard, Rogue Wood Elf: Ranger, Rogue, Monk, Bard, Cleric



Obviously you can play as elves in a fantasy game, and putting the Drow to one side, there's two variants here - the more academic and magical High Elves, and the Wood Elves that are master hunters within nature. The blanket dexterity increase makes Elves well suited to a variety of classes, but Intelligence for the High Elves pushes them towards Wizards, while the Wisdom bump for Wood Elves inclines them towards Divine Spellcasting of various types.

Githyanki (Gith)

Ability increases: +2 Strength, +1 Intelligence

+2 Strength, +1 Intelligence Racial Features: Skill proficiency (choose any skill to be proficient in) Light Armor, Medium Armor, Shortsword, Longsword and Greatsword Proficiency (proficient with these weapons, regardless of chosen class) Githyanki Psionics (can cast Mage Hand as a cantrip. Can also cast Jump after level 3 and Misty Step after level 5, though only once each per long rest)

Subraces (none)

Best classes: Fighter, Wizard, Warlock

The Githyanki are… something. They come from the Astral Plane, the chaotic space between dimensions, and have dedicated their existence to hunting and killing the Mind Flayers that once enslaved them for centuries, using a mix of psychic powers and swordplay. Having made a deal with the evil dragon goddess Tiamat, they also ride around on red dragons, hunting Mind Flayers across time and space. There's actually another variant of the Gith in D&D lore, the more calm and monastic Githzerai, but they're not a playable race at time of writing.

The Gith's odd abilities make them good Fighters, especially the Eldritch Knight subclass, but their intelligence and free armor proficiency means you can also build some unconventional Wizard and Warlock spellcasters.

Gnomes

Ability increases: +2 Intelligence

+2 Intelligence Racial Features: Gnome Cunning (advantage on Intelligence, Wisdom and Charisma saving throws) Reduced movement speed (Can move only 7.5 meters per round)

Subraces Deep Gnome: +1 Dexterity, Superior Darkvision (can see in darkness up to 24 meters), Stone Camouflage (advantage on Stealth checks) Forest Gnome: +1 Dexterity, Darkvision (can see in darkness up to 12 meters), Speak with Animals (can cast Speak with Animals once per long rest) Rock Gnome: +1 Constitution, Darkvision (can see in darkness up to 12 meters), Artificer's Lore (add twice your proficiency bonus to History checks)

Best classes: Deep Gnome: Rogue, Wizard Forest Gnome: Rogue, Wizard Rock Gnome: Wizard



Gnomes are small, dedicated and enthusiastic figures who come in three varieties in Baldur's Gate 3 - the Forest Gnomes, who appreciate nature, the Rock Gnomes, who appreciate more modern technology, and the Deep Gnomes, who come from the Underdark and have learned the value of stealth and caution.

The intelligence bump and slow movement means all Gnomes are well-suited to Wizardry, though Deep Gnomes in particular can do very well as Rogues. We also want to give a shout out to the Forest Gnome, because being able to have dialogue with animals for free is just very fun.

Half-Elves

Ability increases: +2 Charisma, +2 Ability Score points to be spent as player wants

+2 Charisma, +2 Ability Score points to be spent as player wants Racial Features: Fey Ancestry (advantage on saving throws against being charmed, and can't be magically put to sleep) Darkvision (can see in darkness up to 12 meters)

Subraces Drow Half-Elf: Drow Spellcasting (can cast Dancing Lights as a cantrip. Can also cast Faerie Fire after level 3 and Darkness after level 5, though only once each per long rest) High Half-Elf: 1 Wizard Cantrip Wood Half-Elf: Fleet of Foot (movement speed increased to 10.5 meters per round), Mask of the Wild (proficiency in Stealth)

Best classes: Drow Half-Elf: Warlock, Sorcerer, Bard High Half-Elf: Warlock, Sorcerer, Bard Wood Half-Elf: Warlock, Sorcerer, Bard



Half-Elves are exactly what they sound like - folks who had one Elf parent and one Human parent. From the former they get fun, specific powers based on what kind of Elf their parent was, and from the humans they get a bit of that patented elasticity that allows them to fit in anywhere.

For this reason, Half-Elves can plausibly fit any class pretty well, though the guaranteed bump in Charisma means that they'll fit any of the Charisma spellcaster classes, like the Sorcerer, Warlock and Bard. There's almost no way to play a Half-Elf wrong, and if you're not sure what else to pick, this might be a good option.

Halflings

Ability increases: +2 Dexterity

+2 Dexterity Racial Features: Lucky (if you roll a Natural 1 on an attack, ability check or saving throw, reroll it and take the new result) Brave (advantage on saving throws to resist being frightened) Reduced movement speed (Can move only 7.5 meters per round)

Subraces Lightfoot Halfling: +1 Charisma, Naturally Stealthy (proficiency in Stealth) Strongheart Halfling: +1 Constitution, Strongheart Resilience (advantage on saving throws against poison and resistance to poison damage)

Best classes: Lightfoot Halfling: Bard, Rogue, Sorcerer, Warlock Strongheart Halfling: Wizard, Rogue, Bard, Ranger, Monk



Halflings are Dungeons and Dragons' totally legally distinct version of Hobbits - small, affable folk with a general cultural appreciation for the simple things in life. Lightfoot halflings are quiet, friendly travellers, while Strongheart Halflings are tougher and often a little more brazen.

For the best class, lean into that Dexterity bonus. Halflings make great Bards, especially the Lightfoots, but any class that's big on agility and low on armor can thrive in a Halfling's hands.

Half-Orcs

Ability increases: Unknown

Unknown Racial Features: Savage Attack (When you score a critical hit with a melee weapon, use triple the damage dice, not double) Relentless endurance (Once per long rest, if you would take enough damage to hit zero hit points, you instead drop to 1).

Subraces (none) Best classes: Fighter, Barbarian, Paladin, Cleric, Monk



Coming in the full release, Half-Orcs are the tusky counterpart to the Half-Elf - people who had one human and one Orc parent. Orcs have their reputation as warriors and emotion-driven berserkers, but it's up to you how much that holds true to any Half-Orc you play as.

We're still waiting for the full details on the Half-Orc's stats, but what we know about them in Dungeons and Dragons, as well as what developers Larian Studios have released, is that they're well-suited to frontline combat, scoring massive damage and able to absorb blows that would kill anybody else. Pick strength-build Fighters, Barbarians, Paladins, or any class that serves as either a tank or a melee damage-dealer.

Humans

Ability increases: +1 to every Ability

+1 to every Ability Racial Features (none)

Subraces (none)

Best classes (none)

If your favourite drink is tap water and you feel vanilla ice cream is just too spicy, you might want to pick a Human. Humans are the most common race in Faerun and are found in practically any community, with a certain amount of elasticity and versatility innate to this strange species.

That stretches to their class choices too. Humans don't specialize, so they can fit any class as well as any other, though they have a minor advantage in classes that could use multiple abilities to really flourish - such as the Bard, the Rogue, Ranger or Paladin. Still, it's a minor thing, as humans aren't really good or bad enough to be part of any min-max charts.

Tieflings

Ability increases: +2 Charisma

+2 Charisma Racial Features: Darkvision (can see in darkness up to 12 meters) Hellish Resistance (half damage taken from Fire)

Subraces Asmodeus Tiefling: +1 Intelligence, Asmodeus Tiefling Spellcasting (can cast Thaumaturgy as a cantrip. Can also cast Hellish Rebuke after level 3 and Darkness after level 5, though only once each per long rest) Mephistopheles Tiefling: +1 Intelligence, Mephistopheles Tiefling Spellcasting (can cast Mage Hand as a cantrip. Can also cast Burning Hands after level 3 and Flame Blade after level 5, though only once each per long rest) Zariel Tiefling: +1 Strength, Zariel Tiefling Spellcasting (can cast Thaumaturgy as a cantrip. Can also cast Searing Smite after level 3 and Branding Smite after level 5, though only once each per long rest)

Best classes: Asmodeus Tiefling: Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock Mephistopheles Tiefling: Bard, Sorcerer, Warlock Zariel Tiefling: Paladin, Bard, Warlock



Tieflings are descendants of mortals who made some sort of pact or allegiance with one powerful Devil or another, and had their bloodline marked because of it, resulting in a slightly devilish appearance - horns, tails, red skin, that sort of stuff. But while Devils are definitely evil, Tieflings aren't bound to that, and have free reign to act however they want, good or bad. The specifics of Tiefling subraces vary depending on which Archdevil you're connected to: Asmodeus, the god of all devils, the skulking mage and scholar Mephistopheles, or the fallen angel and rage-fuelled general of Hell, Zariel.

The best classes for Tieflings will make good use of their Charisma boost, applying a literal forked tongue as needed. Bards, Warlocks and Sorcerers' powers do well in a Tiefling's hands, but those linked to Zariel can also do very well as Paladins, using the Strength boost and Smite powers to supplement their own abilities.

