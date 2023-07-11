Baldur's Gate 3 Karlach location, choice, and companion explained

In Baldur's Gate 3 Karlach is a potential companion with a choice-based side quest about whether you should side with her or Anders and his paladins. But where do you find Karlach, how do you recruit her, and what is the right choice? We'll go through the various outcomes below, as well as Karlach's location, when she can become a companion, whether she can be a focus for your romantic affection, and the best outcome for the choice about whether to side with her or Anders in Baldur's Gate 3.

Will Karlach be a companion in Baldur's Gate 3?

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Yes, developer Larian Studios have confirmed that Karlach will be one of the main Baldur's Gate 3 companions - but only in the final release, not the current early access build. The character can be encountered at the time of writing, but as an NPC with a side quest, not as a member of your party in Baldur's Gate 3.

However, Karlach's quest does seem like it'll carry over into the full release with the available information we have now, meaning that knowing the right choice to make and how to handle the quest "Hunt the Devil" should mean you'll be able to recruit Karlach when the full version of Baldur's Gate 3 becomes playable.

Should you choose Karlach or Anders in the Baldur's Gate 3 Hunt the Devil quest?

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

The choice between Karlach and the paladin Anders seems simple at first - a group of knights are hunting a devil, what could be more noble? However, things quickly grow more complicated, with further information coming up as you press both sides for information. Here's the full truth of what's happening in the Hunt the Devil side quest:

Karlach is not a true devil, but simply a skilled Tiefling warrior who was forced to fight in the Blood War for Zariel , and escaped by sneaking onto the Nautiloid that captured you when it accidentally flew through Avernus.

, and escaped by sneaking onto the Nautiloid that captured you when it accidentally flew through Avernus. Anders is a sworn knight - not of the god Tyr as he claims, but for the Archdevil Zariel. He was a paladin of Tyr, but no longer. He claims he wants to do good and save others, but when Tyr's gifts let him down once too often and his family was killed, he sided with Zariel for greater power, hoping to use infernal power to help people.

He was a paladin of Tyr, but no longer. He claims he wants to do good and save others, but when Tyr's gifts let him down once too often and his family was killed, he sided with Zariel for greater power, hoping to use infernal power to help people. However, as part of the deal Anders owes Zariel his soul - but now she's willing to let that go if he brings her Karlach's soul instead.

With all that said, we definitely suggest that you choose to side with Karlach and kill Anders and his team. Aside from the fact that Karlach is basically an innocent trying to escape a horrible existence as a slave warrior trapped in literal hell, Anders' willingness to throw others in the fire to save himself suggests he's not as much of a tragic hero as he claims.

It's also probably the best choice mechanically, as helping Karlach seems like it'll be the choice that makes her a full fledged companion in the final release of Baldur's Gate 3 (it's unlikely she could be much help if you killed her or gave her soul to Zariel). Plus while Anders tries to cajole you with the offer of a magic Greatsword, if you kill him… you get it anyway.

If you choose to fight Tyr and his knights, you'll want to use the advantage of surprise. Position your foes carefully, and try to take out the ally in the next room silently if possible first (Astarion's sneak attack and the Silence spell can help here).

Karlach's location in Baldur's Gate 3

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

We've got Karlach's location laid out for you on the map above, as well as Anders' location, so you can complete the Hunt the Devil quest properly and add her to the team. Karlach is simply sitting on a rock at the end of the path known as the Risen Road, while Anders and his warriors are in the abandoned Tollhouse in the ruined town North of her.

To find Karlach and Anders, the only real option we know of at the time of writing is to get into the Blighted Village and head North, then East. Keep in mind that the village is occupied by Goblins (though some dialogue checks will convince them to let you through), but the path leading East above the village is occupied by monstrous Gnolls - and there's no dialogue check that'll convince them that they want to do anything other than eat your gizzards.

Karlach class, race, background, and stats

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Karlach Demonsbane's full stats and abilities as a companion haven't been released yet, but there's things we do know for certain, like which of the Baldur's Gate 3 classes they belong to, plus you can examine her character's stat info in the game - assuming there's no changes to those numbers, we can determine the following about her.

Class : Barbarian

: Barbarian Subclass : None (presumed chosen by player when recruited into party and reaching level 3)

: None (presumed chosen by player when recruited into party and reaching level 3) Race : Tiefling (Asmodeus Tiefling subrace)

: Tiefling (Asmodeus Tiefling subrace) Background : Unknown

: Unknown Ability scores: Strength : 17 (+3) Dexterity : 13 (+1) Constitution : 14 (+2) Intelligence : 11 (0) Wisdom : 12 (+1) Charisma : 8 (-1)



We don't yet know what background and skills Karlach will have, though looking at the various Baldur's Gate 3 backgrounds and what we know about her history, it seems as though Soldier is the most likely option, with Acolyte and Outlander as other potential outcomes - though there's always the chance we learn more about her history later!

Can you romance Karlach?

(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Don't worry, all you romantic sorts - by all accounts Karlach will be one of the many Baldur's Gate 3 romances in the final release of the game, though in early access that's currently not an option. All party members have romance options and dialogue to form relationships with them, and right now there's no indication that Karlach is going to be an exception to that rule.

