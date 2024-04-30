New brutal Deadpool 3 theory suggests which version of Wolverine will appear in the movie

One eagle-eyed Marvel fan has spotted a key moment in the new Deadpool 3 trailer that suggests what version of Wolverine we will be getting in the movie.

"In the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s stated that Wolverine failed his entire world, what do you think happened?" asked the fan on Reddit, "The only major case of Wolverine failing his world that comes to mind for me is in Old Man Logan, where Mysterio tricks him into massacring the X-Men in a hallucination-induced rage."

The fan is referencing the comic Wolverine #70 by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven, where Wolverine is put into a trance by Mysterio which leaves him unable to recognize his fellow X-Men, so when a series of villains attack the X-Mansion, he takes them out one by one not knowing he is killing his mutant friends. The massacre left Wolverine traumatized and stopped him from using his claws.

This seems pretty plausible considering when the trailer opens we see a rather down-and-out looking Hugh Jackman as Wolverine sat drinking in a bar until Ryan Reynold’s Deadpool picks him up and asks for help saving his world. Wolverine says "Not my problem," to which Deadpool replies, "Is that what you said when your world went to shit?" We then see a one-second clip of Wolverine standing in front of what looks to be some very large gravestones. Could this be where his fellow X-Men are buried?

It looks like other fans agree as one replied, "Definitely killed his X-Men. Depressed, alcoholic, was bawling his eyes out on what looks like gravestones." Another user added their own spin on the theory, "Perhaps killing all the X-Men like the comic but instead of Mysterio it’s Cassandra Nova," AKA Charles Xavier's evil twin played by Emma Corin in the upcoming flick.

More evidence of Logan’s dark past lies further on in the Easter-egg-packed Deadpool 3 trailer where Matthew Macfadyen’s Paradox says, "This Wolverine let down his entire world," before Wolverine tells Deadpool "Trust me kid, I’m no hero." What exactly is this referring to? Well, we will just have to wait and see.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives this July 26 in US theaters and on July 25 in the UK.