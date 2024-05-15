Fantastic Four star teases his mysterious character is from the comics, and Marvel fans think they've worked it out

One of the new actors joining Marvel’s Fantastic Four movie has shared some insight into their character, without really revealing much. Cobra Kai star Paul Walter Hauser is set to join the MCU film alongside the likes of Joseph Quinn and Pedro Pascal.

"I know what that question is leading to, which is the answer as to which character I'm to play," he laughed when he was quizzed by Screen Rant recently. "All I can say is that I, in some iteration, am in the movie The Fantastic Four until I get fired or recast. So I can't say anything about the character I'm playing but know that it is in the sort of lexicon and mythology of The Fantastic Four stories. And it's a very distinct character that I'm excited to play and I'm kind of mapping out what I'm doing with that right now."

He’s not given much away, and with good reason too, given Marvel’s notorious penchant for secrecy. However, it is intriguing to know that he’s from the world of the Fantastic Four comics, as we’ve already had some hints about the key ones that the movie will adapt.

Not only this, but fans have started to speculate who they think Hauser may be starring as. According to Twitter, it seems the most likely suggestion is Mole Man, who is a recurring villain in the Marvel comics. Intriguingly, he’s also the first foe that the team ever faced so it could be that he’s being lined-up for the opening of the film. We’ll have to wait and see on that one.

Hauser was keen to add that it’s a bit of a dream for him to join a cinematic universe too. "I spent a lot of time trying to campaign to play the Penguin in the Matt Reeves film, and that of course went to Colin Farrell and he did a masterful job and it was totally different than what I was trying to do," he added to Screen Rant. "So I really appreciate Marvel giving me the time of day and entrusting a role to me in some capacity that I get to be a part of that family. I'm really excited to partake in."

