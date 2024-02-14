Marvel reveals Fantastic Four casting in most unhinged way as Stranger Things and Mission: Impossible stars join

Marvel has announced the official casting for The Fantastic Four – and we are screaming.

The official Marvel Twitter account posted a Valentine’s Day card with the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.”

The card depicts all four actors in their respective roles, with Pascal as Reed Richards a.k.a Mr. Fantastic, Kirby as Susan 'Sue' Storm Richards a.k.a Invisible Woman, Moss-Bachrach as Benjamin ‘Ben’ Grimm a.k.a The Thing, and Quinn as Johnny Storm a.k.a The Human Torch. H.E.R.B.IE, a robot built by Reed himself, is also present in the pic. Sheesh! And if that wasn't enough, the logo and illustration give weight to those rumors about the film's 1960s setting. See for yourself below.

Happy Valentine’s Day from Marvel’s First Family! Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn are The Fantastic Four.Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour, in theaters July 25, 2025. pic.twitter.com/unLVxPsjSWFebruary 14, 2024 See more

Previous casting rumors included Jodie Comer as Sue and Jack Quaid as The Human Torch. Pascal was all but confirmed as Mr. Fantastic last year, but has kept tight-lipped on the casting (even sidestepping a question about it at a recent Q&A).

The upcoming film will introduce the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the very first time as part of Marvel Phase 6. WandaVision's Matt Shakman is set to direct.

The Fantastic Four is set for a July 25, 2025 release date, pushed from its prior May 2, 2025 and February 14, 2025 release dates. For more, check out our guide to all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way, as well as how to watch the Marvel movies in order.