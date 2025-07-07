James Gunn says there are three comic book origins he never wants to see in a superhero movie again – including that deeply upsetting Batman scene: "Who cares?"

James Gunn says he's over superhero origin stories in movies – and we totally understand.

"There are three things I don’t ever need to see again in a superhero movie," Gunn told The Times. "I don’t need to see pearls in a back alley when Batman’s parents are killed. I don’t need to see the radioactive spider biting Spider-Man. And I don’t need to see baby Kal coming from Krypton in a little baby rocket. We have watched a million movies with characters who don’t have their upbringing explained, like when we see Good Night, and Good Luck we don’t need to know the early life of Edward R. Murrow to explain how he became a journalist. Who cares?”

We can safely assume, then, that Gunn's Superman movie does not feature Kal-El's origin story – which makes sense given that the movie is only two hours. We do know, however, that David Corenswet's Superman does go back and visit his Earth parents. The movie also seems to speed up his relationship with Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), as a new trailer showed us that she indeed knows that Clark Kent is Superman (rather than finding out in a sequel).

Gunn does have a point when it comes to superhero origin stories, and I'm all for the filmmaker getting straight to the point in forthcoming DC projects. Matt Reeves' The Batman also nixes that fateful scene of Bruce Wayne's parents being killed in front of him, with Pattinson saying that the trauma is already evident in his portrayal.

