James Gunn's Superman actor David Corenswet compares Man of Steel's Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill to Christopher Nolan's Batman because they showed "a side of Superman that hadn't been explored on the big screen"

David Corenswet may be playing a brightly optimistic take on Superman in writer/director James Gunn's reboot movie that calls back to the character's Silver Age sci-fi history. But Corenswet tells GQ he's just as big a fan as other takes on the hero - notably how director Zack Snyder and actor Henry Cavill brought Superman to life in Man of Steel and its subsequent films.

"With a great character like Superman, you want great artists and writers and actors to explore all of the possibilities of them. The one way they become boring is if you just keep doing the same thing over and over again," Corenswet explains. "And so, just like Chris Nolan took Batman and did something darker and more grounded with the character, Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill explored a side of Superman that hadn't been explored on the big screen."

Corenswet told Entertainment Weekly in 2019 that Superman was his dream role, and that he hoped to see an "upbeat, throwback [take on Superman]."

"I love the Henry Cavill dark and gritty take, but I would love to see the next one be very bright and optimistic," Corenswet said at the time.

"I think that's the least interesting thing I could have said," he states now. "So, all I was saying was they're doing it so well. Whenever they're finished, I'd love to see the next one go the other way, and let's see the other side. In the same way, after Chris Nolan's Batman films and after Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson, there are a lot of people who are like, 'Where's our funny, campy, fantastical Batman?'"

Corenswet also confesses he has a soft spot for the generally poorly regarded film Superman Returns, in which Brandon Routh portrayed the character, saying it's a "very strong film" with "so many great performances."

Indeed, one of the pleasures of superhero fiction across media is seeing the many different takes on a hero as storied and iconic as Superman, who's been soaring around for nearly 90 years at this point, and finding the one that speaks most strongly with you.

I'm personally of the opinion, much like Corenswet, that having different iterations of heroes and different explorations of who they are as characters is what makes heroes like Superman stand the test of time and find their way into the hearts of fans across generations, cultures, and countries.

Superman releases on the big screen on July 11 as the first feature-length installment of the DCU Chapter One.