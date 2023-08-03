Jack Quaid immediately shuts down Fantastic Four rumors

Jack Quaid is not playing Johnny Storm, actually.

The Boys actor took to Twitter to debunk the rumors just minutes after articles confirming his involvement with the MCU Fantastic Four reboot started to surface.

"Hello everyone. Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I’m flattered," Quaid wrote. "Now that you’re here though, donate to the SAG-AFTRA foundation if you can!" He also provided a link to the Entertainment Community Fund.

The rumor mill spun out of control this afternoon after insider Jeff Sneider reported that Jack Quaid had been cast for the role of Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch in the upcoming Fantastic Four movie. Sneider would later retract his statement after Quaid's immediate debunking.

The Fantastic Four made their big-screen debut in 2005 starring Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards, Jessica Alba as Sue Storm, Michael Chiklis as The Thing, and Chris Evans as Johnny Storm. A sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, followed in 2007. A non-MCU reboot, starring Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, and Michael B. Jordan as The Human Torch, was released in 2015 to poor reviews and even poorer box office returns. The upcoming film will introduce the Fantastic Four into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with WandaVision's Matt Shakman set to direct.

The cast for the new Fantastic Four has yet to be confirmed or released, though Jodie Comer was reportedly being eyed for Sue Storm. John Krasinski played a Multiverse iteration of Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but we're not sure if he's going to be Mister Fantastic in this universe.

Quaid plays Hughie Campbell on The Boys, and stars as the voice of Clark Kent himself in My Adventures with Superman. Naturally, he'd be a shoo-in for The Human Torch, and we're kind of bummed the rumors aren't true.

Fantastic Four arrives on the big screen on February 14, 2025, as part of Marvel Phase 6. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of the most exciting upcoming movies that are on their way to our screens a little sooner.