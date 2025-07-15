Even a Fantastic Four cast member doesn't know what happens in the movie yet: "I’m so glad I can stand on the red carpet and not worry about giving anything away"

If you feel like you don’t really know much about the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, you don’t have to worry about being out of the loop, as even one of the stars says he doesn't know much about the upcoming superhero film… and he’s in it.

"I did like two days of it. I’m just in the trailer a lot because I sort of do the exposition," said Mark Gatiss to Variety. Gatiss plays a '60s talk show host in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, as Gatiss outlines, his limited time on set and the secrecy around the movie which is fine with him. "I’m so glad I can stand on the red carpet and not worry about giving anything away."

The upcoming movie is not an origin story, and will catch up with an already established group of Supes who are extremely famous across the world. So much so, they live in the Baxter Building, worth a cool $4.4 million. This means that the four have to partake in a lot of celebrity rituals, like appearing on talk shows where they meet Gatiss' host Ted Gilbert of The Ted Gilbert Show.

We get a glimpse of Ted Gilbert at the beginning of The Fantastic Four: First Steps' final trailer. He introduces the heroes by saying, "Well, folks, we all know the story. Four brave astronauts head up into space and come back forever changed."

(Image credit: Marvel)

Gatiss had worked with Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman previously on Game of Thrones. So when it came time for the filmmaker to find his “Ed Sullivan” type host for the "retro future '60s Fantastic Four world," he knew where to look. "He’s terrific in the film," said Shakman of Gatiss. "I’m in awe of his talent and already hoping for another project we can do together."

However, although he may only appear in a handful of scenes, Gattiss' character was no easy feat. Gatiss explained how he studied a lot of archival television from the ‘60s to really get a grasp of his character in the "Jetsons"-like universe. The star even tried on wigs, and a number of costumes before he found Gilbert's look.

Well, it looks like Gatiss, along with the rest of us, will have to wait to see how Marvel’s first family’s battle with Galactus ends. Fantastic Four stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Benn Grimm, Julia Garner as Silver Surfer, and Ralph Ineson as Galactus.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps hits theaters on July 25. For more, check out our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order, and keep up with upcoming Marvel movies heading your way.