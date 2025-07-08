Fantastic Four's Baxter Building is up for sale, if you have a spare $4.4 million lying around

If you're in the market for a new place to live, we have good news. Fantastic Four's Baxter Building is up for sale, meaning you can live with Marvel's First Family for the low, low cost of just $4,444,444.

The building is listed on Zillow, and it boasts amenities such as super security, fireproof furniture (for Johnny Storm, we assume), a color television, and conversation pits.

"This remarkable residence blends timeless design with the latest innovations from ReedTech," reads the building's description. "Residents enjoy an adaptable living space that can stretch to fit their needs. Residents can 'flame on!' with the high-tech kitchen’s indoor barbecue and get instant help around the house from their robotic H.E.R.B.I.E. assistant. Enjoy stunning city views, including the rocket launch pad where the Fantastic Four prep for their next cosmic mission. You might even see the Human Torch light up the sky!"

Of course, you can't actually buy the Baxter Building, sadly, since it's off-market – and only available to buyers in the Marvel universe anyway, we assume.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is the first movie of Marvel Phase 6, and it's just weeks away. The movie stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing.

The movie arrives this July 25. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows, or how to watch the Marvel movies in order if you're just after a marathon.