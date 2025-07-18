Elden Ring Nightreign players posted so hard that even the game's publisher has succumbed to Revenant
La Creatura has breached containment
The history of Elden Ring Nightreign players turning the pint-sized caster Revenant into a bloodthirsty gremlin dual-wielding colossal weapons is well documented, and that history is apparently so widely known that publisher Bandai Namco is now in on the gag, elevating Revenant above mere meme status and and bringing her dangerously close to canon.
"The roundtable has been more lively these days," Bandai Namco US said in a recent tweet, sharing a video of Revenant demonstrating the correct Nightreign hub etiquette by running around and smashing all the chairs in full view of the dismayed other Nightfarers sighing deeply.
The roundtable has been more lively these days.#ELDENRING #NIGHTREIGN pic.twitter.com/zRGNt3drGTJuly 16, 2025
This raised an eyebrow. The Revenant faithful probed. "Even Bandai knows she is the creatura," one user replied, earning a knowing heart from the publisher in response. "The triple la creatura run," another proposed. Bandai responded, "Such power!!!"
Two things. One, yes, Brand Detected. Marketing, cringe, and so on. But – and I can't overstate this – also two: this happened because of players and fan artists, and I think that's neat.
In another, more boring timeline, Revenant never becomes anything more than one of the many playable characters in the fun video game Elden Ring Nightreign. She is a dainty caster with a Faith focus, predictably tragic backstory – find me one happy person in a FromSoftware game who isn't covered in blood or seconds away from death – and a cool summoning mechanic, and that's all.
She does not brandish greatswords stolen from demigods. She does not challenge Raider to arm wrestling matches. She does not pile drive Nightlords single-handedly. She is not gifted Starlight Shards the way the mob is gifted protection money.
Thankfully, this timeline has folks like MΔDDiE, an artist whose depictions of Revenant have practically become the face of her fandom. To say nothing of the countless other artists turning Revenant into something... more.
How it feels to call in the goon squad (pls let all three of them fight at the same time) #EldenRingNightreign pic.twitter.com/gE2OzFmIcyJune 13, 2025
"I've been getting SOOO MANY dms of tiktoks, memes, and places where I didn't think my artwork of nightreign's revenant could reach," MΔDDiE announced last month, gauging interest in a project posing a grave threat to public safety in the form of a Revenant plush that would manifest her in the real world. "I just reached 40k followers cuz of this stupid gremlin. That's a huge number and im super grateful!!"
On top of The Duskbloods and Elden Ring: Nightreign, FromSoft is reportedly deep in development on a game that sleuths think is another Dark Souls remaster.
