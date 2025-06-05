In a week, Elden Ring Nightreign players have turned the Revenant class into the new FromSoftware mascot, all but worshipping her as a tiny gremlin god

As more and more Elden Ring Nightreign players fill out their roster of playable Nightfarers, a fervor has swept through the game's community. People really, really like Revenant, the small but mighty summoner.

Revenant can summon ghosts and spirits to fight for you and your team, and her ultimate can instantly revive nearby downed allies and make everyone temporarily unkillable. She's a solid support-driven character styled after Elden Ring's Ashes system, and she is also comically small compared to other playable characters like the hulking Raider or even the lithe Duchess.

It goes without saying that this means, instead of equipment that suits a more reserved and back line play style, many Elden Ring Nightreign players have been giving Revenant the biggest swords possible and putting her on the front lines.

I don't know if anybody has captured this energy better than the artist MΔDDiE, or @MiyanEatWorld on Twitter, whose Revenant distills the small girl, big sword energy perfectly (and who kindly agreed to have their art used for this story's lead image).

Through a combination of player behavior – encouraged by serendipitous systems like reviving your Nightreign friends by hitting their crawling bodies for some concussive therapy – and good old-fashioned fan art, Revenant has practically become the de facto mascot of Nightreign, or at least of the moment.

In the lore, Revenant is a doll possessed by the soul of a noble girl. "Born of sorrow, shaped by the Night," FromSoftware says. In action, she's a caster-focused Faith scaler with low melee stats. In players' heads, she is a menace with a thirst for vengeance and violence.

Revenant is a gremlin toting a greatsword three times her size. She is the 'must protect' daughter figure of the Roundtable Hold. She is a benevolent goddess who may bless you with a clutch revive if you ask nicely enough (and her shoddy ultimate radius can be convinced to cooperate). And she is a sassy lost child.

FromSoftware and Nightreign players agree on one thing: Revenant is anything but weak, and she's a valued member of any team.