On top of The Duskbloods and Elden Ring: Nightreign, FromSoft is reportedly deep in development on a game that sleuths think is another Dark Souls remaster

FromSoftware is reportedly deep into the development of yet another unannounced game, and the studios' fans reckons it's probably another Dark Souls remaster.

That's according to a new MP1st report that claims the Elden Ring and Armored Core maker is in the "advanced stages" of a game with the codename FMC, citing an anonymous source. It's said to be due sometime in 2026 alongside post-launch support for the recent Elden Ring: Nightreign, as well the next year's The Duskbloods.

The site also notes that FMC is probably an abbreviation of some sort and that previous FromSoftware codenames that began with the letter 'F' were normally related to either Dark Souls or Armored Core projects, so make of that what you will.

Most FromSoft sleuths on the interwebs speculated that the project could be an Armored Core 7 since the last mainline mech game came out two full years ago, or maybe even a Dark Souls 3 remaster since that's the only game in the dark fantasy trilogy without a shiny re-release. Plus, the Dark Souls series' 15th anniversary is next year - time flies when you're dying and dying and dying - so it lines up pretty well.

"Next year will be going on 3 years since VI released, and it saw no major DLC or expansion," one Redditor writes. "If [Hidetaka] Miyazaki was serious about bringing Armored Core back to make it a franchise that would stick around, I think it's time." Another jokes that it's finally "Bloodborne 3 time."

Another interesting theory is that FMC could stand for FromSoftware Master Collection, or something to that effect, and compile some of the historic studio's earlier, less popular work like the King's Field games. (I'm secretly holding out hope for its super cool but super flawed JRPG Enchanted Arms, though).

