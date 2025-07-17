Half of the Fantastic Four were cast after only one Zoom call: "I don't believe it either"

The Fantastic Four were cast in a rather unusual way – but it certainly seems like it's paid off.

The main quartet is made up of Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm, and Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm.

"I had a really nice connection with Matt [Shakman, director] and then forgot about the whole thing,” Moss-Bachrach told Variety, referring to a Zoom conversation in 2023. “Then a few months later, I was walking down Fifth Avenue, and I got a call from my agents. I was honestly quite surprised.”

Quinn also had a single conversation, which resulted in being offered the role. "I don't believe it either," he added of his experience.

As for Pascal and Kirby, they had more than one meeting with director Shakman and Marvel execs, though the quartet didn't have any kind of camera test or even a meeting before they were cast. Still, the chemistry certainly looks to be there in the trailers and footage released so far.

"I've never done that in casting plays either," Shakman explained. "I believe in finding the people who I have an instinct are right for the part."

Along with the Fantastic Four themselves, the movie also stars Ralph Ineson as Galactus and Julia Quinn as Silver Surfer.

Reed and Sue's baby son Franklin will also be "put on a collision course" with Galactus, Shakman told us recently.

"What was so charming about this movie is it's about the tiniest, youngest thing in the world and the oldest, biggest thing in the universe," he explained. "Galactus's scale is a big part of him and Ralph Ineson is an amazing actor; that voice, that presence. He felt 1000ft tall."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in UK cinemas this July 24 and in the US this July 25. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has in store.