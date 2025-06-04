Fantastic Four: The First Steps drops a new trailer that's all about family – and a Marvel comics-accurate catchphrase

Marvel has dropped another trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and it's a heartwarming celebration of family.

In the clip, which you can see below, we get the first official look at baby Franklin Richards, as Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm promises that, "Whatever life throws at us, we'll face it together. As a family."

Plus, we finally get to hear The Thing's famous catchphrase – sort of. Johnny Storm yells "is it clobbering time?" to him, and he responds: "Oh yeah!"

Their greatest strength is each other.Marvel Studios' #TheFantasticFour: First Steps arrives in theaters July 25.

There are plenty of family bonding moments sprinkled throughout, from a fist-bump between Johnny and The Thing to Johnny promising to "take back every single bad thing I've been saying about you," to a bemused Reed, who has just gifted the team with new spacesuits.

But, it's not all fun and games. We also see Julia Garner's Silver Surfer zooming around, along with Galactus looking absolutely terrifying.

Baby Franklin was first revealed ahead of time by a Funko Pop, but this is the first time we've seen him in live-action. In the comics, he's seriously powerful – and there's a chance he could be how the MCU reboots itself after Avengers: Secret Wars.

Excitingly, director Matt Shakman recently revealed that he was inspired by one comic run in particular for the Marvel Phase 6 movie. "In preparation for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, I delved into the 60-plus years of comics history," Shakman wrote in the foreword for Fantastic Four: Solve Everything, as previewed by Variety. "Marvel's First Family has been continuously cared for by the best and brightest the company had to offer.

"None shone so bright as Jonathan Hickman. The humor and heart I loved as a kid? It's there and better than ever," he continued. "The messy family dynamics? Made even more interesting as Val and Franklin take center stage. And that sense of optimism and wonder? I don’t think the Fantastic Four have been quite as fantastic as they are in the pages of this book."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives on July 25. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else the MCU has coming up.