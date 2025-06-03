Fantastic Four director "delved into the 60-plus years of comics history" to make the Marvel movie, and he's revealed the run that made it into the film in "small and large ways"

Fantastic Four: The First Steps director Matt Shakman has revealed that one comic run in particular inspired the Marvel Phase 6 movie.

"In preparation for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps, I delved into the 60-plus years of comics history," Shakman wrote in the foreword for Fantastic Four: Solve Everything, as previewed by Variety. "Marvel's First Family has been continuously cared for by the best and brightest the company had to offer.

"None shone so bright as Jonathan Hickman. The humor and heart I loved as a kid? It's there and better than ever," he continued. "The messy family dynamics? Made even more interesting as Val and Franklin take center stage. And that sense of optimism and wonder? I don’t think the Fantastic Four have been quite as fantastic as they are in the pages of this book."

Hickman's run began in 2009 and ended in 2011 (which is collected in Solve Everything), and one major storyline saw the Human Torch die (he came back eventually). Here's hoping Joseph Quinn's Johnny Storm stays safe…

It also created the Council of Reeds, the Future Foundation (a philanthropic organization established by Reed), and the Bridge (a portal Reed can use to look into other realities). How any of this might play into the movie is unknown for now, but Shakman namechecks all three in his foreword, even suggesting the Future Foundation and the Bridge might make it into the film.

Shakman added: "Having absorbed six decades of F4 publishing, many of Hickman's magical moments and unique character dynamics stick with me. And they made it into our film in small and large ways. From Sue as a diplomat to Reed trying to solve everything even at the risk of imperiling his family. Johnny's need to be taken seriously. Ben's gentle nature, forever at odds with his appearance. The Future Foundation. The Bridge. The mystery of children and the anxiety we have as parents about their future."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives this July 25. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.