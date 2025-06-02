Move over, Galactus: Fantastic Four's Joseph Quinn confirms there's another unannounced villain in the Marvel movie

Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn, who plays Johnny Storm, has confirmed that Galactus isn't the only villain showing up in the upcoming Marvel movie.

During an appearance at CCXP Mexico (as captured by Culture Crave), Quinn let slip that Mole Man will be burrowing his way into The Fantastic Four: First Steps, only adding that he was "wonderful" in the Marvel Phase 6 film.

First introduced in the very first issue of Fantastic Four back in 1961, the subterranean supervillain operates almost solely underground, only surfacing to strike fear and terror into those dwelling above. Largely seen as a joke and a punchline, Mole Man has occasionally seen the light and worked with the Fantastic Four – and other Marvel heroes – for the greater good.

Right now, it's unknown who will be portraying Mole Man. There's been plenty of speculation that John Malkovich is playing the Red Ghost. That would leave remaining cast member Paul Walter Hauser as the main contender, with his profile closely matching what is typically a more absurd villain than Marvel's First Family usually contends with.

Fantastic Four has already been dealing with its own villain: bizarre spoilers and leaks. First, Marvel fans quickly deduced Sue Storm was pregnant due to a poor attempt to obscure her condition in the first trailer. Then, Snapple revealed the first look at Galactus right before Funko topped it with a glimpse at baby Franklin Richards.

Fantastic Four: The First Steps, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, and Ralph Ineson, is hitting cinemas on July 25, 2025.

